Photo Flash: Virtual Staged Reading Of ALL-ONE! THE DR. BRONNER'S PLAY

The Passage Theatre (TPT) is streaming a virtual staged reading of All-One! The Dr. Bronner's Play, available for viewing May 1 - May 10, 2020, anytime. This is a world premiere commission by Beth Hyland and the Ensemble (Jen Allman, Ned Baker, Carter Caldwell, Nico Kruger, Abby Pajakowski, Deanalís Resto, Will Sonheim, Julian “Joolz” Stroop, Allyce Torres, and Park Williams), directed by Sammy Zeisel. This bizarre and beautiful play weaves together personal stories from The Ensemble with details from the life of Dr. Emanuel Bronner-- a man most famous for his pure-castile liquid soap.

Pay-what-you-can tickets for the virtual staged reading are available for purchase at www.thepassagetheatre.com; a confirmation email will be sent with the link for viewing. To alleviate the financial struggle that artists are currently facing, 50% of the proceeds will go directly to the artists involved.

All-One! The Dr. Bronner’s Play features Jen Allman, Ned Baker, Carter Caldwell, Nico Kruger, Abby Pajakowski, Deanalís Resto, Will Sonheim, Julian “Joolz” Stroop, Allyce Torres, and Park Williams.

“Good/Evil! Clean/Dirty! Madness/Genius! Apart/Together! Can all of these major dualities be contained in a soap you may have in your shower right now? And can that soap really have eighteen different uses? All-One! The Dr. Bronner’s Play is an irreverent look at life’s deepest darkness and brightest light through the too-wild-to-be-believed life of the world’s most famous soap maker, Emanuel Bronner.”

The creative and production team for All-one! The Dr. Bronner’s Play includes: Jean E. Compton* (Stage Manager), Alexi Siegel (Production Manager), Kai Magee (Lighting Designer), David Dawson (Space Designer), Jessica Gowens (Costume Designer), Patrick Budde (Sound/Music director) Cory Hardin* (Artistic Producer), Grace Bolander* (Producer), Evelyn Landow* (Video Editor), Gaby FeBland (Graphics), Daniel Washelesky (Producer), Nic Park* (Casting Director).

*All-One! The Dr. Bronner’s Play was written, directed, produced, and performed entirely independent of the Dr. Bronner’s company and the family of Emanuel Bronner. Neither the company nor the family were given the opportunity to approve of the content in this play or any related promotional materials.





