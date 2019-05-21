Photo Flash: Random Acts Presents COLUMBINUS

Random Acts will honor the 20th anniversary of the events at Columbine High School with The United States Theatre Projects' columbinus. The site-specific production will be directed by Nora Lise Ulrey and will take place at Unity Lutheran Church (1212 W. Balmoral Ave, Chicago) from June 5-14, 2019. Tickets are currently available at RandomActsChicago.com. Proceeds from the performances will benefit The Brady Campaign.

The ensemble will include Random Acts company members Alexandra Alontaga, Ben F. Locke, Jimbo Pestano, and Bryan Renaud, along with Colton Adams, Juan Munoz, Savanna Rae, and Mark Yacullo.

columbinus weaves together excerpts from discussions with parents, survivors and community leaders in Littleton, Colorado, as well as diaries and home video footage to bring to light the dark recesses of American adolescence. Director Nora Lise Ulrey stages the play in two site-specific locations, with the audience and performers moving together between acts.



columbinus was created by the United States Theatre Project and written by Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli. Dramaturgy by Patricia Hersch. Conceived by PJ Paparelli.



The team for Random Acts' production includes Nora Lise Ulrey (Director), Ben F. Locke (Assistant Director), JR Reilley (Prop Design), Shawn L. Bady (Costume Design), Savanna Rae (Violence and Intimacy Design) and Alexandra Alontaga (Company Manager).





