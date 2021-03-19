Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre Presents CHICAGO SINGS ROCK AND ROLL BROADWAY

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced a line up including more than 50 Chicago artists performing, greetings and well wishes from Broadway stars including E. Faye Butler, Sean Allan Krill, Telly Leung, LaChanze, Susan Moniz and Kathy Voyto, a new raffle prize for a weekend in the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more as a part of its annual Chicago Sings fundraising concert.

Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway also includes the presentation of the 2021 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Felicia P. Fields. Premiering Saturday, March 20 at 7 p.m. CDT, viewing of the fundraiser will be available through Sunday, April 18. Tax-deductible tickets at $25 - $500 and sponsorship opportunities at $1000, $2500 and $5000 are available now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber with music direction by Jermaine Hill and Linda Madonia, this year's Chicago Sings includes a cast of more than 50 musical talents gathered to celebrate Porchlight Music Theatre and two American creations - Broadway and Rock & Roll. Scheduled to appear are Terrell Armstrong, Adia Bell, Chuckie Benson, Blu, Lydia Burke, Ariana Burks, Darilyn Burtley, Elisa Carlson, Molly Callinan, Satya Chávez, Pierce Cleaveland, Shantel Cribbs, Robin K. DaSilva, Andrés Enriquez , Jillian-Giselle, Lucy Godínez, Allyson Graves, Maya Hlava, Donterrio Johnson, Christopher John Kelley, Heidi Kettenring, Nik Kmiecik, Michelle Lauto, Eben K Logan, Melanie Loren, Alejandro Medina, Andrew Mueller, Jarais Musgrove, Juwon Tyrel Perry, David Robbins, Billy Rude, Laura Savage, Oliver Schilling, Aalon Smith, Sawyer Smith, Kyra Sorce, TJ Tapp, Tiffany T. Taylor, Cherise Thomas, Bethany Thomas and Ariel Etana Triunfo.

The production team includes Michael Weber (director), Jermaine Hill (music director, years 1960 - 1989), Linda Madonia (music director, years 1990 - present), Isaiah Silvia-Chandley (choreographer), Christopher Pazdernik (producing associate & company manger), Alex Rhyan (director of production), Denise Karzwewski (lighting designer), Rachel West (lighting supervisor), Eric Backus (Mix and Recording Engineer) and Orel Chollette (videographer).

Proceeds from Porchlight's annual fundraising concert, Chicago Sings, support its educational and artistic programming. Sponsors, to date, include Michelle & Steve Cucchiaro, Jeremy Eden & Nancy Marder, The Frazin & Laff Families, Brenda & Jim Grusecki, Daniel & Genevieve Ratner Foundation, Liz Stiffel, Hearty Boys, Art Garwin, Jim Jensen, Rothman Law Group, Anne & Greg Taubeneck, Baum Revision, Chapman Spingola, LLP, Jonathan D. Klein & Susan E. Cohn and Gretchen Upholt.

Each year, Porchlight Music Theatre also celebrates an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the state of the art of Chicago music theatre with the prestigious Guy Adkins Award. This year, Felicia P. Fields is the recipient. Last year's recipient, multi award-winning director Gary Griffin, will present the award to her.

Past Guy Adkins Award recipients include director/choreographers Brenda Didier and Rachel Rockwell, actors E. Faye Butler, Paula Scrofano and Hollis Resnik, music director/conductor Doug Peck and directors Gary Griffin, Dominic Missimi and L. Walter Stearns. The committee that chooses the annual award winner is composed of past recipients and some of Chicago's leading music theatre aficionados.