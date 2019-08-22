Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Steppenwolf's THE GREAT LEAP

Aug. 22, 2019  

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's 2019/20 season of complex, beautiful and maddening theater kicks off with a thrilling Chicago premiere by in-demand playwright, Lauren Yee, directed by Jesca Prudencio. Set in 1989, The Great Leap tells the story of Manford Lum, a local star of the sidewalk basketball courts of San Francisco's Chinatown who talks his way onto an American college team travelling to Beijing for a "friendship" game. Set amidst the friction of the post-Cultural Revolution era, The Great Leap keeps tensions high right up to the final buzzer.

Previews begin September 5, 2019 (opening is Monday, September 16) and runs through October 20, 2019 in the Upstairs Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St. Press performances are Sunday, September 15 at 3pm and Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm. Single tickets ($20 - $89) are on sale now through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org. Classic and Flex Memberships are currently available for the 2019/20 Season. To purchase a Membership and secure the best seats at the lowest prices, contact Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/memberships.

Photo Credit: Lowell Thomas

Glenn Obrero

James Seol, Keith Kupferer

Jesca Prudencio

Glenn Obrero

Deanna Myers

Glenn Obrero, Keith Kupferer

Jesca Prudencio and Glenn Obrero

James Seol

Glenn Obrero, Deanna Myers

Keith Kupferer

James Seol



