Photo Flash: First Look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's ROMEO AND JULIET

A city, two households, and a hatred so old that no one remembers its cause. Defying the barriers forged from their families' enmity, Romeo and Juliet risk everything for love. Shakespeare sets his immortal tale against a community uprooted by conflict-as resonant today as it was 400 years ago. Armed only with their extraordinary capacity for love and imagination, Romeo and Juliet dare to inhabit a world where hearts are not ruled by hatred. In the uniquely personal setting of CST's Courtyard Theater, Artistic Director Barbara Gaines and her 25-person cast will make you feel every spark of emotion as tempers flare, families brawl, and love blazes. The production features Edgar Miguel Sanchez and Brittany Bellizeare as the star-crossed young lovers, joined by a talented ensemble cast, which includes Nate Burger, Cage Sebastian Pierre, Sam Pearson, Betsy Aidem, Darlene Hope, James Newcomb, Lia D. Mortensen, Dale Rivera, and Brianna Buckley.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You