Photo Flash: Aura CuriAtlas Performs At Steppenwolf

Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theatre will appear in the Steppenwolf LookOut Series January 9-11, 2020. The company is known for its signature style blending acrobatics, dance, and theatrical storytelling. Aura CuriAtlas will perform selections from their DREAM LOGIC repertoire followed by the Midwest premiere of their newest work, The Fool and The World.

DREAM LOGIC is a curious collection of magical short stories that invite the audience to find enchantment in ordinary situations explored in unexpected ways. The Fool and The World brings to life the characters and situations depicted in the 22 Major Arcana cards of the Tarot deck, accompanied on piano by composer Sophia Serghi.

Joyfulness, athleticism, and reliance on physical storytelling make Aura CuriAtlas engaging to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. After the show, the performers look forward to talking with members of the audience. Dream Logic and The Fool and The World are presented as part of the LookOut Series - Steppenwolf's performance series that shares the work of artists and companies across genre and form.

Aura CuriAtlas performs January 9-11 at 8:00 pm at Steppenwolf Theatre 1650 N. Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614.

Tickets: $20/$25

Box office: 312-335-1650

Ticket link: www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/lookout/1920-winter/dream-logic-the-fool-and-the-world/

Webpage: www.ACPhysicalTheatre.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/auracuriatlas



Aura CuriAtlas - The Fool

Aura CuriAtlas - The Star

Aura CuriAtlas - The Hanged Man

Aura CuriAtlas - The Hierophant

Aura CuriAtlas - Justice

Aura CuriAtlas - Temperance

Aura CuriAtlas - Seats

Aura CuriAtlas - Krayola

Aura CuriAtlas - Krayola

Aura CuriAtlas - Rapid Eye Movements

Aura CuriAtlas - Seats

Aura CuriAtlas - Strings

Aura CuriAtlas - Newton''s Cradle

Aura CuriAtlas - Newton''s Cradle





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You