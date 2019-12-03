Photo Flash: AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY At Pride Films & Plays

AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY by Cindy O'Connor and Larry Todd Cousineau, opens tonight (December 3).

Donterrio Johnson directs musical by the creators of ALL THAT HE WAS and FLIES!, to play through January 12, 2020



AMERICA'S BEST OUTCAST TOY - AN ODDBALL HOLIDAY REALITY MUSICAL, penned by composer Cindy O'Connor and bookwriter/lyricist Larry Todd Cousineau imagines what later happened to some outcast toys rescued by a certain famous reindeer. After becoming huge celebrities in America, they are re-united to compete in a series of challenges where they must sing, model, design fashion, outwit/outplay/outlast and bake cakes, and of course, dance for their lives, all to prove that they are AMERICA'S BEST or FAVORITE, or LEAST OBJECTIONABLE, or something! The audience will actually determine the results with their votes, meaning every night can be a whole new show!

Photo Credit: Jenni Carroll Photography

Tyler DeLoatch, Jasmine Lacy Young, Riley Smith

Tyler DeLoatch, Riley Smith

Riley Smith, Danny Ackman

Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Haylie Kinsler (center), Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch

Josh Kemper, Tyler DeLoatch, Danny Ackman, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young

Danny Ackman, Tyler DeLoatch, Haylie Kinsler, Anna Blanchard, Patrick Regner, Julia Rowley, Jasmine Lacy Young

Patrick Regner

Tyler DeLoatch

Danny Ackman, Jasmine Lacy Young

Tyler DeLoatch, Anna Blanchard

Julia Rowley, Josh Kemper





