Paramount Theatre in Kankakee Temporarily Closes Again After Reopening For 11 Days

According to Daily Journal, the Paramount Theatre in Kankakee is temporarily closing once again, after just 11 days of being re-opened.

"After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, Classic Cinemas has decided to temporarily re-close our locations after the end of business on Thursday, July 9," read a statement from Classic Cinemas, the parent company for Paramount Theatre. "Our team took pride in implementing the health and safety protocols and received high marks for their efforts."

This closure is due to the lack of new movies, as well as extra costs.

The company will not be relaunching Classic Cinemas To-Go, but they are asking for support through the purchase of gift cards for future viewings.

This week's movies are still on through Thursday, including "Deadpool," "Ghostbusters," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Jungle Book," and "Trolls World Tour."

For showtimes, visit https://www.classiccinemas.com/paramount/program.

Read more on Daily Journal.

