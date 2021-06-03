Paramount Theatre Back On Track To Celebrate 10th Anniversary Broadway Series In 2021-22

Last month, Aurora's Paramount Theatre announced it would return to live performances with the first Chicago-area regional production of Kinky Boots.

Previews begin August 18. Opening Night is Friday, August 27, at 8 p.m. The Tony Award-winning flashy, sassy, sexy story of big heels invading a small town will run through October 17, 2021.

Today, Paramount confirmed three more blockbuster musicals to follow in Kinky Boots' big footsteps, taking the company through spring 2022 and marking the 10th Anniversary season for Paramount's popular Broadway Series:

Cinderella, the classic musical from the genius minds of Rodgers and Hammerstein, is an enchanting story that will make entire families wish fairy godmothers and glass slippers weren't just for fairy tales. Paramount is planning a mesmerizing new production that gives parents and children a familiar yet reimagined take on the story families have returned to over and over across generations. Brenda Didier, a multiple Jeff Award-winning director and choreographer, including a win for her choreography for Paramount's 2019 staging of The Producers, will direct. Previews start November 10. Opening Night is Friday, November 19, at 8 p.m. Performances run through January 9, 2022.

Groundhog Day, based on the classic Bill Murray film comedy, will be the second Midwest regional premiere produced by Paramount Theatre in the span of one year. Imagine being stuck in a time loop, waking up and realizing you're living the same day over and over and over and over again. Set your alarm to make sure you see this uproariously funny, surprisingly touching and simply inspirational musical comedy, nominated for seven Tony Awards. Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti will direct. Previews start January 26, 2022. Opening Night is Friday, February 4, at 8 p.m. Performances run through March 13.

Are you ready to rock? Rock of Ages will take audiences back into the iconic music era of the '80s, where rock 'n' roll dreamers turn their fantasies into reality. Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages is a Hollywood love story told through the mind-blowing hits of top '80s rock bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison and more. Paramount Theatre Artistic Producer and New Works Director Amber Mak will direct. Previews start April 13. Press opening is Friday, April 22, at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 29, 2022.

Kinky Boots, originally slated as Paramount's 2019-2020 Broadway Series finale, was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. New tickets have already been issued to subscribers, and single tickets will go on sale Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m.

Likewise, Paramount is working to re-seat subscribers who had already renewed for the 10th Broadway Series in the newly scheduled runs of Cinderella, Groundhog Day and Rock of Ages. Following the subscriber renewal and re-seating process, new 3-play subscriptions to Paramount's 10th Broadway Series will go on sale in mid-July, ranging from $54 to $118.50 (without fees).

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For more information on renewals, subscriptions or single tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, or call the box office, (630) 896-6666, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.