Paramount Theatre Announces Special Events In Association with BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Paramount Theatre and Paramount School of the Arts announce the following special events in December and January, adding more fun and excitement to its holiday season production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast:

Paramount School of the Arts Holiday Open House



Friday, December 6, 2019, 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Paramount School of the Arts, 20 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

Free

Paramount School of the Arts will hold its First Annual Holiday Open House in association with Downtown Aurora's Cocoa Crawl. Drop by for tours, free classes, fun holiday crafts, caroling, snacks, hot cocoa, pictures with Santa, and raffles for tickets to Beauty and the Beast. All ages welcome. For more information and to RSVP, visit ParamountSchool.com.

Broadway Panel Series: Beauty and the Beast



Saturday, December 14, 2019, 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Paramount School of the Arts, 20 S Stolp Ave., Aurora

Joanne McKee Studio Theatre

Free

Ever wonder where fairytales came from? And why roles for women are the way they are in fairytales?

Find out at Paramount's Broadway Panel Series - free events connected to the theater's Broadway productions that create a space for open dialogue between the theater's artists, education staff, outside experts and audience members.

For Beauty and the Beast, panelists are Amber Mak, Paramount's New Works Development Director and director/co-choreographer of Beauty and the Beast, and Liv Hanson, Content Curator for Youth, Chicago Public Library. Come join this free discussion about the history of fairytales, and the history of women within fairytales and literature. Space is limited. To register, visit ParamountSchool.com.

Beauty and the Beast Painting Party



In partnership with Pinot's Palette Naperville

Sunday, January 5, 2020, 2:30 p.m.

North Island Center, Marquee Room, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

Tickets: $75

Get primed for the show when Pinot's Palette Naperville brings a Beauty and the Beast painting party to downtown Aurora. Starting at 2:30 p.m., guests will learn to paint their own unique masterpiece themed for the show. Then, guests will attend the 5:30 p.m. performance of Beauty and the Beast, all for one package price.

The Beauty and the Beast painting party is appropriate for all ages, however children 2 and under not permitted. Capacity is limited. Reserve at ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666. Cash bar available.

Beauty and the Beast runs now through January 19, 2020 at Paramount Theatre, where the Beast, Belle and everyone's favorite enchanted castle characters have come to incredible new life. Families are being utterly enchanted by the classic fairytale, told with blockbuster song-and-dance numbers like "Be Our Guest," "Belle" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune, called Paramount's Beauty and the Beast "far and away the biggest local staging of this show and, to date, far and away the best."

Dean Richards, WGN-TV Ch. 9 and WGN-AM 720, said "Wow! Beauty and the Beast at Paramount Theatre might be the best show they've ever done. A holiday season must-see for the whole family."

Reminder: For families with young children, Paramount has introduced special family-friendly start times for Beauty and the Beast every Friday and Saturday in January. Show time Friday, January 3, 10 and 17 is 7 p.m. Performances Saturday, January 4, 11 and 18 start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Beauty and the Beast is recommended for ages 5 and up due to some scary moments. Ages 2 and under not permitted.

So celebrate the holidays with Beauty and the Beast at Paramount Theatre,

23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. A beautifully decorated two-story Christmas tree and spectacular lobby await, the ideal backdrop to create memories for a lifetime. Tickets are $36 to $77. For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com,

call (630) 896-6666 or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Over the holidays, the Paramount Box Office is closed on Thanksgiving, open Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Christmas.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You