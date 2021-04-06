Paramount School Of The Arts Announces Return Of In-Person Summer Camps; Registration Open For Limited Spots

Great news, happy campers.

In-person music, theater and dance training for kids 6 to 18 are all coming back to downtown Aurora this summer. Paramount School of the Arts, 20 S. Stolp Avenue in downtown Aurora, right around the corner from Paramount Theatre, has announced the return of in-person summer camps in 2021.

Enrollment is now open for an exciting roster of weekly camps for kids. Summer is also a great time to check out Paramount's higher-level audition-based programming before making a yearlong commitment. Auditions for summer audition-based programming camps are due by April 16.

For complete details and to register your child for one class or several, visit ParamountSchool.com or call (630) 896-6810.

"After a long year of virtual classes, summer fun and in-person learning are coming back to Paramount School of the Arts," said Jessica Duplessis, Director of Education and Community Engagement, Paramount Theatre.

"We are happy to be back in person, and our teaching artists are so looking forward to helping children begin or continue their arts education journeys, but we want to be clear about the COVID-19 precautions we will be implementing for all of our camps this summer." To that end, and for the safety of all, summer camps at Paramount School of the Arts will strictly adhere to current IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) guidelines. Only limited spots will be available to ensure summer campers safely fit in each classroom at current IDPH guidelines. Students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks while in the building and during camp, and temperature checks will be taken to anyone entering the building.

For the full list of this summer's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit ParamountSchool.com.



Summer break is packed with fun, safe, week-long summer camp opportunities at Paramount School of the Arts, including: Walk on the Wild Side Monday, June 21-Friday, June 25 Choose mornings (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) or afternoons (1 p.m.-4 p.m.) Ages 6-9

Children will learn basic theater skills drawing on stories about wild characters from favorite children's stories like "Where the Wild Things Are," "The Wizard of Oz" and more.



Broadway Bops Monday, June 28-Friday, July 2 Choose mornings (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) or afternoons (1 p.m.-4 p.m.) Age 9 to 11 Pop, rock and hip-hop are part of musical theater more than ever before. Campers will be introduced to modern musical theater learning acting, voice and dance technique while working on group numbers and scenes.

Acting On Camera Monday, June 28-Friday, July 2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 12 to 18

Students will learn proper on-camera acting techniques by filming scenes from television and cinema.



Ukulele Camp Monday, July 5-Friday, July 9, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 12 to 18 Campers will learn the origins of the ukulele, the culture that surrounds it and many new songs while exploring chords, strumming, picking, melodies and creative exercises in songwriting.



Beginning Piano Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 8 to 12 This camp is crafted for children with little or no experience who want to learn the basics of music reading, piano playing skills and lots of ensemble playing in a fun-filled summer camp environment.

Technical Theater Institute Monday, July 26-Friday, June 30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 12 to 18 This camp builds students' backstage skills. Each day campers will be introduced to a new skill by a working theater artist, from set design and construction, to properties manager and more.



Hip-Hop Camp Monday, August 2-Friday, August 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Ages 8 to 11 Campers will up their popping, breakdancing and freestyling games, then move on to combinations using powerful choreography fused with street style moves.



Improv Kids Monday, August 2-Friday, August 6, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Ages 9 to 12

No script. No blocking. No props. Just your child paired with a scene partner, working and creating as they go. Through improv, students learn critical listening, teamwork and hot to think on your free, with a log of laughter thrown in too.



Summer is a great time to audition into year-long pre-professional, audition-based programs at Paramount School of the Arts

In addition to week-long camps, summer is also a great time to audition into Paramount School of the Arts' three audition-based programs: the Youth Theater Institute (ages 11 to 13), Musical Theater Institute (ages 13 to 18), and Paramount Dance Project (ages 14 to 18). Audition-based programs are yearlong commitments packed with intense, sequential skill-building and access to professional artists currently working in entertainment. In addition to performance opportunities, students receive free classes, free tickets to Paramount Theatre's Broadway Series, exclusive talk-back sessions with Paramount actors, discounts on private voice lessons, free master classes with Broadway performers, professional headshots and discounts on all school merchandise.

Audition submissions for new students wishing to enter the summer sessions are due on Friday, April 16.