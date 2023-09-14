PRIETO Comes to Chicago Shakespeare Theater  in October

Chicago Shakespeare Theater and the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) co-present Prieto, an autobiographical coming-of-age story written and performed by Yosimar Reyes. This production is part of Destinos, the 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, a cultural high point of our city’s Latino Heritage Month showcasing Latine theater artists and companies from Chicago, the US and Latin America. Prieto runs in a limited engagement for one weekend only, October 20–22, 2023 in the theater Upstairs at Chicago Shakespeare.



In this defiant and joyful celebration of self-discovery, Reyes gives a playful performance as his younger self, taking audiences on a journey through his childhood growing up queer with an overprotective grandmother in East San Jose. Against a backdrop of poverty and politics, Reyes comes to understand the complex intersection of his queerness and identity as an undocumented American, navigating topics typically entrenched in struggle with levity. Prieto is performed in English with moments of Spanish.



The production is directed by Kat Evasco and Sean San José, featuring the visual art of projection designer Joan Osato and set designer Tanya Orellana. Prieto is produced by the Living World Project.

Yosimar Reyes is a nationally acclaimed poet and public speaker. Born in Guerrero, Mexico, and raised in Eastside San Jose, Reyes explores the themes of migration and sexuality in his work. The Advocate named Reyes one of “13 LGBT Latinos Changing the World“ and Remezcla included Reyes on their list of “10 Up and Coming Latinx Poets You Need To Know.” His first collection of poetry, For Colored Boys Who Speak Softly… was self-published after a collaboration with the legendary Carlos Santana. His work has also been published in various online journals and books including Mariposas: An Anthology of Queer Modern Latino Poetry, Queer in Aztlán: Chicano Male Recollections of Consciousness and Coming Out, and the forthcoming Joto: An Anthology of Queer Xicano & Chicano Poetry. Reyes was featured in the documentary, 2nd Verse: The Rebirth of Poetry.

Bar Sol, a Latine-owned restaurant on Navy Pier, is the official dining partner for Prieto, offering audience members a 20% discount.

Prieto marks the fourth time Chicago Shakespeare has partnered with CLATA as part of Destinos—in 2017, the festival’s inaugural year, Chicago Shakespeare presented Amarillo, from Mexico’s Teatro Línea de Sombra; in 2018, Acéléré, from the celebrated Colombian circus troupe Circolombia; and in 2019, Andares, from Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral, a company dedicated to creating original works centered on the narratives of Mexico’s Indigenous peoples.

More information at www.chicagoshakes.com/prieto or on social media at @chicagoshakes and @latinotheater.



Prieto will be presented October 20–22, 2023 in the theater Upstairs at Chicago Shakespeare. Tickets start at $35. For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Box Office at 312.595.5600 or visit the Theater’s website at www.chicagoshakes.com.