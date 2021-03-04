PRIDE FILM FESTIVAL Begins at Music Box Theatre, April 12

PrideArts has announced a one-night festival of ten short LGBTQIA films, to be screened in the Main Theatre of the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago; on Monday, April 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

Film themes include stories of heroic LGBTQ people dealing with such life and death issues as the aftermath of violence, health, the COVID pandemic, aging, war, romance, and Bollywood movies.

Tickets for the one-night only festival are $10.00 and may be purchased in advance at www.pridearts.org or at the door. Masks must be worn throughout the screening (except while eating or drinking) and socially distanced seating is required. Attendance is limited to 50 persons. More information on the Music Box's COVID-19 safety precautions is available at https://musicboxtheatre.com/covid-19-update.



62-84, I Didn't Copy That

HQ Turkey, 15:00

Directed by Timucin Ipekusta



Lives that get united and get threatened in a night...a woman who is running away because she was subjected to domestic violence by her husband, a trans person trying to hold on to life by cooking and an illegal immigrant who is at the edge of suicide.

cancer is gay

Canada, 10:14

Directed by Saffron Cassaday



Maggie is 17 years old, fresh out of the closet and going through cancer treatment. While getting chemo, Maggie escapes by re-watching the same bad lesbian movie. When she meets Jesse, a fellow teen cancer patient, she plunges into an imagined affair that further distracts her from reality. The script by Macaulee Cassaday is based on events from her real life.

Ek Ladki

USA, 2:25

Directed by Raashi Desai



Everyone deserves to see themselves fall in love on screen or picture themselves starring in a Bollywood movie. We're thrilled to see a movie like 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" moving the needle and trying to tell stories that have been overlooked in mainstream Bollywood. Here's our spin on the title track as inspired by new (and old!) music and the excitement of telling untold stories.

Eve (UK, 13:04)

Directed by Joe Solomon



Comedy-drama of a young woman who has just got married to her long term boyfriend and now has doubts. She acknowledges she has been repressing her sexual attraction for women for some time, but that these feelings are genuine. Especially relevant at this moment, after kissing the groom's sister, Olivia, an out and confident lesbian, at the hen party the night before.

I Used to Write with My Left Hand

USA/Chicago,10:51

Directed by Luzzo



Shame and violence have tethered the queer relatives of a Chicago southside Irish Catholic family. As the youngest of the family reckons with his own pain, he works to grab hold of his inherited narrative in an attempt to redirect it, to stop the pattern. Directed by the Chicago-based filmmaker Luzzo.

Lilies

(USA, 9:10)

Directed by Joni Renee Whitworth



"Lilies" is a queer love story set during 2020's COVID lockdowns. In quarantine, the personal and political collide and comingle, forcing one woman to interrogate birth, becoming, class, femme health, and gay sufficiency against a backdrop of farm simulator games, archival agricultural footage, b-roll, domestic scenes, and psychedelic abstraction.

On the Ride

USA, 13:24

Directed by Jen McGowan Glazer



On his morning bike ride, Scott grapples with the memories of a trauma he experienced with his husband Todd. When his route suddenly takes an unexpected turn, Scott finds himself on the doorstep of a stranger intimately connected to the past he can't shake.

The Great Artist

USA, 23:00

Directed by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri



A gifted artist finds himself in a broken balance between creating world class art and the all too silent struggle of self care as his life begins to unravel because of his Dissociative Identity Disorder.

The Winds of War

Mexico, 14:00

Directed by Augustin Dominguez



After the death of his parents in a terrible misfortune, Antonio finds himself obligated to move back to Santa Ana, a small town that until now it has kept itself safe from all the armed conflicts in the Republic.

Un métier comme un autre / A Job Like Any Other

English subtitles, Canada, 21:00

Directed by Annick Roussy



A documentary film following Pierre - an ordinary 55-year-old man, solitary and very shy. He lives in his tidy and quiet apartment surrounded by his favorite figurine collections. However, his job is far from his low profile type. He's been a drag queen barmaid for the past 30 years, a hard and restrictive work he never really chose. But for him, it's a job like any other. Pierre passed away suddenly on June 2020. This film now pays tribute to his life and his drag queen character Aunt Gaby.



PRIDEARTS SPRING FILM FESTIVAL

April 12, 2020, 7:00 pm

Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

Tickets, available at www.pridearts.org or at the door, are $10.00.



One-night festival of ten short LGBTQIA films. Themes include stories of heroic LGBTQ people dealing with such life and death issues as the aftermath of violence, health, the COVID pandemic, aging, war, romance, and Bollywood movies. The program includes films from the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and Turkey.