PICKLERICKICLES Opens March 6th For A Limited Run at Otherworld Theatre

Otherworld Theatre, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre and , The Stupid Shakespeare Company, a Shakespearen Parody Troupe that is a parody within itself will launch their sophmore production PickleRickicles, a 100 minute Pericles and Rick & Morty parody adapted by Katie Ruppert, and directed by Joshua Messick for a limited, three weekend run. Performances take place Fridays-Sundays March 6th-22nd at Otherworld Theatre: 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613. Pay-What-You-Can tickets to all performances are available at www.eventbrite.com

PickleRickicles features a top notch cast of classically trained Shakespearean actors as well as some excellent impressionists playing multiple roles across the board, including Alex Albrecht, Mary- Kate Arnold, Kyle T. Burch, Vincent Charles, Carly Davis, Devlin Ford, Matthew Keeley, Elijah Newman, Bayley Pokorny, Katie Ruppert, Jeffery Simpson, and J.J. Smith. The cast list is so complex and fluid, we won't even attempt to explain it.

Following the success of Super Richard World III last Summer, the creative team parodies both the bard's & Adult Swims work in a production that is surprisingly submersive. "Pericles is Shakespeare's most convoluted play" says Katie Ruppert, as she furiously sweats over a laptop while recutting Act 2 for the fourth time. "And we've done nothing to make it less confusing. I don't know why it was a good idea to take a play with forty plus characters and give them all the same five names." Certified mad man and director Joshua Messick, when asked about the play says "Everything changed in the third rehearsal when I changed the entire framing device of the play. We NEEDED a practical giant floating head to make the show make sense. It all makes perfect sense!"

Hailed as "technically art", and "The worst ideas come to life" the creative team is responsible for previous Otherworld comedy programming including Super Richard World III, Improvised Dungeons and Dragons, and Improvius Commedius. Super Richard World III was named one of the top 50 plays in Chicago for 2019 by Picture this Post, and it earned a coveted spot on the Best Plays in Chicago List along with huge hits such as Hamilton and Six. In the Best of Chicago polls for 2019, The Stupid Shakespeare Company earned runner up for Best New Theatre Company, while it's inagural production was nominated for Best New Play. The creative team also earned a total of three nominations in three individual categories for performance, playwriting and technical design. But it isn't enough. In a desperate bid for prestige, The Stupid Shakespeare Company is offering complimentary tickets to anyone named Jeff in exchange for a Facebook reccomendation (making their performances technically "Jeff Reccomended".)

TICKETS: Pay-What-You-Can ($15 suggested), on sale soon via www.eventbrite.com





