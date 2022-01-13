Overshadowed Theatrical Productions to Present A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will bring Caldecott and Newberry award winner Arnold Lobel's classic children's book series Frog and Toad to the stage in A Year with Frog and Toad. The musical written by brothers Robert and Willie Reale brings the magic of the storybooks to life with worrywart Toad (played by Wesley Brown) and perky Frog (Barrett Kaufman) as they journey from hibernation to hibernation with a score of assorted colorful hoping, flying, and crawling friends (Andrew Dille, Leah Johansen, Jason Eisentraut, and Karen Neidlinger). The music is fun-filled, catchy, and the book is creative, hopeful, and outright hilarious. A Year with Frog and Toad is magic for the entire family and a great way to warm up during this cold season.

Although Frog and Toad has a simple premise, the two friends go through activities throughout the year like making cookies, planting a garden, sledding, down a hill, and raking leaves, the book is built with clever humor, relatable characters, and the brilliant score has music that will literally have you dancing in your seat. Audiences of all ages will thoroughly enjoy the magic of the woods.

Performances are held at 900 Foster Avenue, Medinah, IL 60157 and will run January 21 through February 5. Tickets prices range from $16-$22. To purchase tickets, visit www.overshadowed.org.