Overshadowed Theatrical Productions is Now Presenting BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions brings Disney's Beauty and the Beast to the stage. The musical entertains with all of your favorite numbers like Be Our Guest, Beauty and the Beast, and Belle; the music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice. Linda Woolverton's book brings the magic of the classic animated feature to the stage.

Join Belle (Sarah Obert) and she finds herself in an enchanted castle inhabited by a tormented Beast (Peter Kenneth). As the two learn about each other they begin to change, they grow to understand that appearances are not always what they seem. The show is complete with all of your favorite characters: Gaston (Brad Wendt), Le Fou (David Korzatkowski), Lumiere (Barrett Kaufman), Mrs. Potts (Jessica Means), Cogsworth (Frank Roberts), along with many others. Come see the show stopping numbers and gorgeous harmonies from this talented cast and the crew will create magic right before your very eyes. One patron wrote, "The cast is brimming with talent and the crew is making magic happen right before your eyes."

The cast and crew of Disney's Beauty and the Beast asks you to please "be our guest"

as they tell "a tale as old as time" from now until July 30. Performances are held at 900 Foster Avenue, Medinah, IL 60157. Tickets prices range from $16-$22. To purchase tickets, visit www.overshadowed.org.