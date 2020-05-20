Out-of-Town Broadway Tryouts May Help Chicago Theaters Re-Open

The Chicago Tribune has reported that out of town Broadway tryouts may help bring the Chicago theater scene back to life after the pandemic in a big way, if Chicago is used for the entire Broadway industry.

Read the full story HERE.

A Broadway producer suggested that Chicago could become a laboratory for some of the changes currently being discussed including on-the-spot cleaning, safer backstage practices, avoidance of lines at bathrooms, social distancing in the lobby and reduced capacity in the seats.

While many events have been cancelled, Broadway shows such as Six still has plans to come to Chicago on November 24 and run through next March.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You