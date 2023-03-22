Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention

Chicago-based Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier sci-fi and genre production company, will perform two shows as part of the program.

Mar. 22, 2023  
Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention

Chicago-based Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier sci-fi and genre production company, will perform two shows as part of the official programming of this year's C2E2 comic convention, March 31 - April 2, 2023.

That Saturday evening, April 1, C2E2 attendees are invited to a performance of STARSHIP EDSEL, the ongoing improvised Star Trek parody, followed by PORTAL-PROV!, Otherworld's ongoing weekly improv show themed to a new fandom each week.

Following their C2E2 performances, Otherworld will host an after-party for C2E2 revelers at their Lakeview location, 3914 N. Clark St., from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Each week, PORTAL-PROV! transports audiences to a different genre-informed world of comedy. Like Star Trek? We'll beam you there! Want to go back in time? Hop in our DeLoran! On the run from the Terminator? Come with us if you want to live! The show is improvised on the spot by our performers along with input from the nerdiest, geekiest, most fun audiences in Chicago. PORTAL-PROV! is performed every Sunday at 7 p.m.

STARSHIP EDSEL follows the adventures of Starfleet's only Edsel-class starship, which is largely regarded as a failure in ship design. Somehow, serious flaws in architecture and engineering went unnoticed until launch, making the ship the joke of the fleet. The USS Edsel soon became a dumping ground for disruptive and incompetent personnel until Starfleet Command ordered the embarrassing vessel to be retired, to the relief of all involved.

That is, until the Federation Council countermanded the directive for a new political operation, placing them in a permanent parking orbit around the vacation planet of Atlantis, consigned to its new continuing mission: to entertain vapid and overbearing VIPs and boldly give tours of an 'authentic Federation starship.' STARSHIP EDSEL is performed the first and third Saturday of each month at 10 p.m.

Otherworld Theatre Performs at C2E2
Saturday, April 1, 2023
STARSHIP EDSEL from 6:45 - 7:45 p.m.PORTAL-PROV! from 8 - 9 p.m.
McCormick Place Convention Center Rooms S401-CD (STARSHIP EDSEL) and S403-B (PORTAL-PROV!)2301 S. King Drive, Chicago
Performances are included with C2E2 admission; seating available on a first-come, first-served basis



Chicago Opening Announced For The Smashed Comedy DRUNK DEBATES Photo
Chicago Opening Announced For The 'Smashed' Comedy DRUNK DEBATES
From the creators of the hit comedy Drunk Shakespeare now comes... Drunk Debates! Professional debaters take on the greatest topics of all time... with alcohol! The show is set to open on April 15th and run until May 28th at Chicago's The Lion Theatre at the heart of The Chicago Loop (182 Wabash Avenue).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf
Check out rehearsal photos for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Last Night and the Night Before.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season
Kokandy Productions has announced its 2023 season, including two fully produced musicals, plus plans for the return of the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. See how to purchase tickets!
Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales Records Photo
Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales Records
Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of Chicago’s theatre scene, was a resounding success with 20,650 tickets sold, surpassing the past all-time record of 13,400 tickets in 2020.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 SeasonTHE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season
March 22, 2023

Kokandy Productions has announced its 2023 season, including two fully produced musicals, plus plans for the return of the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. See how to purchase tickets!
Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales RecordsChicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales Records
March 22, 2023

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of Chicago’s theatre scene, was a resounding success with 20,650 tickets sold, surpassing the past all-time record of 13,400 tickets in 2020.
Chicago's Sideshow Theatre Company Will Cease OperationsChicago's Sideshow Theatre Company Will Cease Operations
March 22, 2023

Chicago’s Sideshow Theatre Company has announced that, after 15 years, it will cease operations this year. The decision comes after the turnover of the company's artistic and administrative staff, as well as the cancellations of its 2022 Gala and planned production of Pro-Am.
Labyrinth Arts and Performance Present JOHN AND PAUL GET RICH QUICKER This MonthLabyrinth Arts and Performance Present JOHN AND PAUL GET RICH QUICKER This Month
March 22, 2023

Labyrinth Arts and Performance announces the World Premier of JOHN AND PAUL: GET RICH QUICKER as part of the line up for its Labyrinth Arts and Performance Collective Showcase this spring. Featuring new and returning performers, this showcase will offer presentation-packed two weekends at the Pride Arts space.
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents A Night Of 'Humanity And Hope'Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents A Night Of 'Humanity And Hope'
March 22, 2023

​​​​​​​Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) has announced its collaboration with CIRCA Pintig, the Filipino American community arts organization, for a night of “Hope and Humanity.”
share