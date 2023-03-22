Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention

Chicago-based Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier sci-fi and genre production company, will perform two shows as part of the official programming of this year's C2E2 comic convention, March 31 - April 2, 2023.

That Saturday evening, April 1, C2E2 attendees are invited to a performance of STARSHIP EDSEL, the ongoing improvised Star Trek parody, followed by PORTAL-PROV!, Otherworld's ongoing weekly improv show themed to a new fandom each week.



Following their C2E2 performances, Otherworld will host an after-party for C2E2 revelers at their Lakeview location, 3914 N. Clark St., from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Each week, PORTAL-PROV! transports audiences to a different genre-informed world of comedy. Like Star Trek? We'll beam you there! Want to go back in time? Hop in our DeLoran! On the run from the Terminator? Come with us if you want to live! The show is improvised on the spot by our performers along with input from the nerdiest, geekiest, most fun audiences in Chicago. PORTAL-PROV! is performed every Sunday at 7 p.m.

STARSHIP EDSEL follows the adventures of Starfleet's only Edsel-class starship, which is largely regarded as a failure in ship design. Somehow, serious flaws in architecture and engineering went unnoticed until launch, making the ship the joke of the fleet. The USS Edsel soon became a dumping ground for disruptive and incompetent personnel until Starfleet Command ordered the embarrassing vessel to be retired, to the relief of all involved.

That is, until the Federation Council countermanded the directive for a new political operation, placing them in a permanent parking orbit around the vacation planet of Atlantis, consigned to its new continuing mission: to entertain vapid and overbearing VIPs and boldly give tours of an 'authentic Federation starship.' STARSHIP EDSEL is performed the first and third Saturday of each month at 10 p.m.

Otherworld Theatre Performs at C2E2

Saturday, April 1, 2023

STARSHIP EDSEL from 6:45 - 7:45 p.m.PORTAL-PROV! from 8 - 9 p.m.

McCormick Place Convention Center Rooms S401-CD (STARSHIP EDSEL) and S403-B (PORTAL-PROV!)2301 S. King Drive, Chicago

Performances are included with C2E2 admission; seating available on a first-come, first-served basis