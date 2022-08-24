Otherworld Theatre Company Announces 10th Anniversary Halloween Gala

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, today announced details surrounding their 10th anniversary gala celebration, "Gothic Galaween: An Evening Celebrating 10 Years of Otherworld Theatre," to be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Michelle's Ballroom (2800 W. Belmont Ave.). The perfect kickoff to Halloween festivities, the paranormal bash features live performances, a silent auction, palm readers, and catering and desserts from some of Chicago's best loved restaurants.

Guests at Gothic Galaween will experience an immersive environment with multiple art installations to explore throughout the exquisite vintage event space Michelle's Ballroom, evoking a haunted mansion; a fully themed dinner catered by award-winning Kuma's Corner with desserts by Poppie's Dough and Sugar Realm Bakery; themed cocktails and mocktails; hand-drawn Edward Gorey-inspired portraits; and a silent auction including autographed memorabilia from STAR WARS and STAR TREK films and shows.

Throughout the evening, a cast of ghostly characters bring guests into the story of Gothic Galaween's haunted mansion as patrons interact with them to discover their unfinished Earthly business. Performances from the Otherworld Theatre Ensemble keep the evening lively, including music and circus shows.

"Gothic Galaween is our first opportunity to have Otherworld Theatre's biggest fans, best friends, and supporters in the same room at the same time since the pandemic began," said Tiffany Keane Schaefer, Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director. "This event raises the money that allows us to continue creating inspiring science fiction and fantasy productions, while building community with nerds, geeks, and fans of all stripes in intricately designed spaces that spurs imagination - which is what Otherworld Theatre is all about."

Gothic Galaween: Celebrating 10 Years of Otherworld Theatre

WHEN: Friday, October 14, 2022, 7 - 11 p.m.﻿

WHERE: Michelle's Ballroom 2800 W. Belmont Ave.