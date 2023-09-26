Otherworld Theatre Announces Fall Shows

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, today announced new shows and new seasons of returning favorites for Fall 2023, all staged at their storefront location at 3914 N. Clark St.

From creature features to nerdy news, outer space to fantasy realms, Otherworld’s productions celebrate pop culture fandom in all its forms. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

CREATURE FEATURE - New Show!

Every Saturday beginning September 30, 10 p.m.

Created by : Judson Russell

Director: Kevin Dolan

Join the CinEvil Society as they search for the world's most evil film! Be the test audience as your villainous host screens a select horror movie to see if it can terrify you into submission. Unfortunately, the aging VHS tapes used to copy these fiendish films from late night TV in the 80’s have degraded over the years, and the missing scenes must be re-created by a cast of damned improvisers freshly summoned from the netherworld. Even though they’ve never seen the original movie. What creature will feature next? The hungry C.H.U.D.? The groovy Ghoulies? Or the big balls of Phantasm? Dare to buy a ticket to this late night fright and find out!

Cast: Ruby Avina, Kaleb Lightfoot, Saoirse Sine, Colleen Prendergast, Burell Kingery, Cameron Pfeifer, Blaine Wohlgemuth, Judson Russel, Abby Seeber, Christina Torres, Michelle Lerch, and Emily Sekura

TOMORROW TONIGHT! – New Show!

Every other Thursday at 7:30 p.m. beginning September 28; 7:30 p.m.

Directed by: Scarlett Sullivan and Emile Hapgood

Step into the world of geek culture and stay up-to-date with all things nerdy at Otherworld Theatre's Tomorrow Tonight! Join us as we delve into the latest happenings in the realms of sci-fi, fantasy, comics, gaming, and more. Our talented hosts and panelists will bring you the hottest news, engaging discussions, and perhaps even a few surprise guests from your favorite fandoms. From dissecting the latest superhero blockbuster to exploring the intricacies of alternate dimensions, this show is your one-stop destination for all things nerdy. Grab your popcorn, gather your fellow enthusiasts, and embark on a weekly journey of entertainment, information, and unbridled geekery!

Cast: Blake Hood, Grace Goze, Blaine Wohlgemuth, Brian Rasmussen, Scarlett Sullivan, Emilie Hapgood, Mike Mazzella, Tommy Corts, Kenna Bartlett, Kevin Veloso, Oliva Moorer, Sage Huston, Britt Anderson, and Keegan Lauricella-Reed

LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND – Season Two!

Every Friday at 10 p.m.

Created & Directed by: Keenan Camp

Join Lost Realms for a brand-new musical adventure into the unknown! Each week, Lost Realms tackles a different sci-fi or fantasy subgenre, turning your suggestions into a full musical that’s entirely made up on the spot! From castles to cavemen, spaceships to séances, demons to dystopian futures, and everything in between, Lost Realms guarantees to amaze and delight. Each show is packed with comedy, drama, otherworldly spectacle, and epic melodies– accompanied by the incredible musical stylings of The Lost Band!

Season Two Cast: Austin Packard, Barb Jackson, Ben Hebert, Carlos Rivera, Christian Torres, Cosmo Coniglio, Derek Demkowicz, Haley Karlson, Hugh Walker, Jono Mammel, Kaitlyn Nibbelin, Kimberly Perry, Lilly Ludwig, Jack Chylinki, and Will Nicholson

The Lost Band: Robbie Ellis, Steph McCullough, Bryce Halliday, Jesse Greco, Paul Desman, Jake Dewar, Sean Bishop, Ross Childs, Harger Caruso, Heidi Joosten, Michael Donely, and Olivia Beaty

PORTAL-PROV! - Season Three!

Every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Created by: Bryce Read

Directed By: Scarlett Sullivan and Tommy Corts

Each week, PORTAL-PROV! transports audiences to a different genre-informed world of comedy. Like Star Trek? We'll beam you there! Want to go back in time? Hop in our DeLoran! On the run from the Terminator? Come with us if you want to live! The show is improvised on the spot by our performers along with input from the nerdiest, geekiest, most fun audiences in Chicago.

Season Three Cast: Jen Connor, Daniel Bloom, Ilsa Morales, Brandon Drap, Nicholas Marino, Grace Trotta, Emma Rose, Daryn Robinson, Carlos Rivera, Jono Mammel, Mark Soloff, Blake Hood, Emilie Hapgood, Miranda Hunter, Abbey Seeber, Brian Rasmussen, and Cosmo Coniglio.

Otherworld Theatre Company (3914 N Clark St.) was founded in 2012 to bring a theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genre. The Company’s work celebrates the depth of human imagination by engaging spectators in high quality storytelling. Otherworld Theatre Company stages original works in its pay-what-you-can Chicago, Illinois venue, presents virtual programming online, and produces immersive Live-Action Role Playing events through its partner company, Moonrise Games.