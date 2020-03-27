Otherworld Theatre Announces Digital Lineup of Entertainment

Otherworld Theatre Company, Chicago's premier Science Fiction and Fantasy theatre, is making performances both old and new available online. High quality recordings of past stage productions will be available to subscribers on Patreon, including Stupid Shakespeare Company's PickleRicickles, which ended its run early due to the virus pandemic. Brand new content from company members and friends of the company will be available via the company's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. This includes comedy sketches, stand-up, dramatic readings, and pre-recorded adventures from Out on A Whim's Improvised Dungeons and Dragons every Sunday night. There are even opportunities for patrons to perform as part of the weekly Theatre of Ted Digital Open Mic. Fans are encouraged to subscribe and follow Otherworld Theatre Company on above mentioned platforms and visit www.otherworldtheatre.org to stay up to date on new premiere dates and content.

In recent weeks, Otherworld Theatre & Bar operated at reduced capacity and eventually closed to the public. Before closing, company members and friends of the company worked to transform The Alchemist Lab stage into a recording studio. Thanks to immensely generous supporters and patrons, Otherworld Theatre is able to provide high quality digital content to its patrons. Online events will be announced as they are confirmed and all updates can be found online at www.otherworldtheatre.org as well as on all social media platforms.

Patrons to Otherworld Theatre's Patreon will enjoy recordings of staged productions as well as plentiful behind the scenes content, discounts, and opportunities to interact with the company and help shape content going forward. A recording of Stupid Shakespeare's PickleRickicles, which had to close its run early from virus, is already available to Patreon subscribers. Stupid Shakespeare's Super Richard World III as well as Otherworld Theatre's production of Medusa Undone by Bella Poynton and other digital entertainment will also be available within the next two weeks via Patreon with exact release dates to be announced. The company's Patreon page can be found at https://www.patreon.com/user?u=3828997

Subscribers to Otherworld Theatre Company's YouTube channel can enjoy a plethora of free content. In addition to existing videos, the company will be releasing a new, pre-recorded performance by Out on A Whim's Improvised Dungeons & Dragons every Sunday evening until further notice. There will also be a variety of content produced by company members and friends of the company. The company's Youtube channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmsppAgXfNCZm8ZjRaz0uQ

In addition to digital content via Patreon and YouTube, Otherworld Theatre Company is providing a host of new entertainment via Facebook. The company's monthly open-mic night, Theatre of Ted, has gone digital and anyone can participate by submitting their own short performance video which will be played on a Facebook Live show on Saturday evenings. New content and release dates across all platforms will also be regularly announced on Facebook. The company's Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/OtherworldTheatre/

Additionally, Otherworld Theatre's long-running monthly reading series Gateways is available as a podcast. Each month, writers are given a prompt and actors read the stories they create in front of a live audience. While there may be no live audiences at the moment, recordings of all past Gateways performances have been made available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify. Over 80 episodes are also available online at https://www.otherworldtheatre.org/podcast

Links and updates regarding Otherworld Theatre Company's new digital offerings can be found by visiting the company's website. A page of the website has been dedicated to all digital content at www.otherworldtheatre.org/otherworld-online





