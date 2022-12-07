One Of The Most Unique Experiences To Hit Chicago, WHIM, Opens In January

Unlike any other immersive experience that's opened its doors in Chicago, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Ave., introduces Chicago's hottest new destination, WHIM, an immersive walk-thru experience.

WHIM invites guests to partake in a whimsical night out inside a world where every art form comes together - paintings, music, sculpture, street art, and live performance. WHIM embarks audiences across a path of dreamlike theatricals that immerse the individual into an eclectic range of perspectives. The overall piece is an artistic meditation on time - how we use it, how we waste it, and how it is our most precious gift.

The adventure begins the minute guests walk into WHIM. Visitors will be greeted by the stunning visuals of the Lobby of Second Chances, featuring an artistic explosion of creations (both big and small) fashioned out of found objects - giving these items a second chance as a one-of-a-kind piece of art. Offering a lively space to lift a glass, celebrate the day, and connect with others, Second Chances also houses the Second Shots Bar, an extension of the lobby, featuring found more art installations. From there, visitors may enjoy the Enchanted Forest, featuring distinct areas inspired by future WHIM spaces, a stage for live performances, and a giant enchanted tree towering over it all.

"There have been many changes in the entertainment and hospitality industries over the past years, and as we enter into a new era, WHIM's mission is to put artists back to work and audiences back to play," said Jill Valentine, Executive Director and one of the creative forces behind WHIM. "We aim to offer Chicagoans and visitors more than a destination, WHIM will be an exploration of creativity and inspiration where the line between artist, performer, and audience is blurred. The inner workings of the creative brain are explored and translated into reality for guests to play and enjoy.

Opening in January, the cocktail menu features visual concoctions, ranging from the traditional to the truly outrageous, such as the Chain Smoker, with tequila reposado, mezcal, bitters, agave syrup, smoked with cherry wood chips and spritzed with orange zest; Fluffy Punch, made with white rum, pineapple juice, house-made raspberry syrup, topped with lemon-lime soda and cotton candy; and Tarty Party, featuring vodka, triple sec, fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice, topped with lemon-lime soda and house-made pea flower magic syrup. Guests can also enjoy a variety of performances and entertainment at WHIM, including Karaoke Thursdays and live music.

The team behind WHIM includes Jill Valentine, Creative Concept; Alex Morales, Owner SmartMouth Designs, Scenic Design and Fabrication; Michelle Lilly, Sydney Lynne, Shane Cinal, Scenic Design; Liz McArthur, Props; L.J. Luthringer, Sound Design; Candice Johnson, Artist; Koda Witsken, Exterior Muralist; Rose Johnson, Scenic Painter; Cami Tokowitz, Fabrication; and UneeK, Serk, Blockhead, Graffiti Artists.

WHIM will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with multiple showtimes. Your ticket includes entrance fee, one WHIM cocktail or mocktail, live entertainment and a walk thru of interactive installations.

WHIM will also be available for groups and private events. For more information, please visit whimchicago.com.