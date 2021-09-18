One Night Performance Of PITY PARTY! Opens Next Week

Juan Muñoz will be performing at Chicago's recently reopened Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret. This time around, Juan is bringing a one-night performance of a new variety style show titled Pity Party!

Pity Party! features a healthy mix of witty observation, musical parody, and original songs. One segment features self-accompanied songs from movie musicals that have yet to be written. Juan quips, " I feel like there are so many movies that turn into musicals. So I had a lot of fun creating some fictional adaptations of my own." Other moments worth noting include a side-splitting rendition of Aqua's Barbie Girl set in the modern day. The song highlights the tensions many isolated couples face in recent times.

Aside from music, the show will feature relatable stories, hilarious poetic interludes, and much more. Juan notes "I hope audiences walk away remembering everyone's pity party is valid. Your "hard" can be someone else's "easy", but that doesn't mean you don't have a right to feel some type of way."

Previous performances at Davenport's include I'm Not Sad!, a musical solo show which received an ALTA Award Nomination for Best Storytelling in 2019.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite at the link below: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pity-party-featuring-juan-munoz-tickets-167896530041?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Friday September 24th, 2021 8pm-9pm

$15 + 2 drink minimum (alcohol-free options available)

Venue will require masks, and proof of vaccination. 21+