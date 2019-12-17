Offshore Offers Bottomless Brunch, Boozy Cocoa Bar, And Country Music Nights

The hottest new rooftop in Chicago is offering a winter brunch menu with bottomless mimosas, a cozy Cocoa bar, Friday Country Nights and more Chicago, IL (December 2019) - Offshore, 1000 E. Grand St., the World's Largest Rooftop Bar, is welcoming the winter season with fun new activations to beat the cold while experiencing amazing views of a snowy Lake Michigan and Chicago city skyline.

Enjoy a delicious brunch experience with house and DJ music, a decadent cocoa bar with or without your favorite liquor, and put on your dancing boots for Friday evenings with live country music, all while enjoying crafted cocktails, beautiful 360 degree views, and artful food dishes. Friday nights on the pier begin with Country Music evenings.

Beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 10 p.m., locals are invited to enjoy live country music with rotating bands every week. Wash it all down with $5 draft beers on Fridays starting at 4pm. Then wake up Saturday morning for a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a live top 40s DJ.

For $35, indulge in bottomless mimosas with a special a la carte menu and additional drink specials such as the Obligatory Brunch Drink with Tito's, Spicy Mix, and a High Life chaser and the Ghosted with Jägermeister cold brew, Appleton Rum, pineapple, lime and Orgeat. Receive the same deals every Sunday for "Sexy Sundays" featuring Euro-style house music.

Throughout the winter, Offshore is also celebrating the chilly season by offering a warm Cocoa bar. Grab a cocoa, coffee, or tea and add your choice of spirit (or keep it plain!) with an assortment of holiday treats - this is a great way to cap off your afternoon at Winter WonderFest located in Festival Hall. The cocoa bar is available on Saturdays and Sundays 11am-6pm. Additionally, Offshore is thanking those in the food industry with special industry evenings on Monday and Tuesday. Those in the industry are welcome to visit and enjoy 50% all menu items including the new Filet of Beef Steak Tartare, Smoked Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken Taquitos and more. Not all the fun at Offshore is reserved for the weekends.

On Mondays and Tuesdays the most popular dish, the Smoked Chicken Wings are bottomless for $20 starting at 4pm. Wednesdays and Thursdays we are offering 50% off our complete wine by the bottle list. Offshore is the ultimate venue for a luxurious scene throughout winter.

A wall of cascading, colorful propellers that are flanked by two slate metal vintage series pool tables on either side graces the entrance of the magnificent venue. Floating globe lights dot the way through the corridor to the 16-foot-tall, 8,500 square foot indoor space with a sprawling 100 foot, 60-stool bar. Curvy, white finishes with brass and iron-like metals line the space, with deep blue and warm yellow accents throughout.

The indoor area, available for private buy-outs of many sizes, features custom brass whistle-shaped light fixtures, captain chairs, and oversized "playpens" made of a mash up of geometric cushions specifically designed for socializing. A barrel-vaulted roof and an operable glass enclosure conceals the entire indoor space, allowing for year round entertainment. Guests are welcomed onto the Terrace with a selection of soft seating on the far Northeast corner of the Pier, providing them with a completely unique perspective of the city skyline not found anywhere else.

Architectural parasols run the length of the 20,000 square foot Terrace, along with communal tables lined with clusters of globe lighting positioned in netting floating overhead. The space also offers high top tables for patrons to mingle and enjoy a cocktail. Seven fire pits are spread throughout for the perfect place to sit during a chilly night.

For more information, please visit www.drinkoffshore.com.





