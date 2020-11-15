OPFT Presents CHRISTMAS COMES BUT ONCE A YEAR

The production will be presented on December 12 At 7:00 PM, CST.

Oak Park Festival Theatre announces its 2020 Winter Virtual Production of CHRISTMAS COMES BUT ONCE A YEAR by George Zahora. The production will be presented on December 12 At 7:00 PM, CST.

Tickets are available at OakParkFestival.com.

Late December: At a backwater British university, a trio of squabbling academics attempts to unlock an ancient puzzle box containing the script for "Christmas Comes But Once A Year," a long-lost holiday extravaganza penned by a quartet of Shakespeare's contemporaries.



And in a flashback to November 1602, those playwrights-Thomas Heywood, Henry Chettle, Thomas Dekker, and John Webster-struggle to complete an "accessible" holiday story. Can they meet their deadline? Will their famous frienemy "Wm Shakspr" come through with a bit of help? And why was "Christmas Comes But Once A Year" erased from history?



Past and Present collide messily in this rollicking new holiday comedy.

The Present

Barbara Zahora*^ - Dr. Harriet Jacques

Jhenai Mootz^ - Dr. Janet Sims

Savanna Rae^ - Ms. Bridget Windsor



The Past

Matt Gall*^ - Thomas Heywood

Mark Richard*^ - Henry Chettle

Chloe Baldwin* - Thomas Dekker

Joe Bianco* - John Webster

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

