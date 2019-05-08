ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS Returns To Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts announces the return of the number one and official tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash! "One Night in Memphis" brings rockabilly, country, gospel and rock-n-roll to the stage at 8 p.m. on June 15, 2019.

"'One Night in Memphis' is a celebration of music made famous by one of the most electric music towns in America," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "We invite you to enjoy a summer evening inside the beautiful Raue Center for a show you will be talking about long after it ends!"

Created and directed by John Mueller, "One Night in Memphis" is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. The tribute is performed live and stars former cast members of the Broadway smash, "Million Dollar Quartet."

"One Night in Memphis" features over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950's rock-n-roll. The show has an ever-growing list of sold out performances, outstanding reviews and a great social media presence and fanbase. "The San Francisco Examiner" raves it is "an amazing show!"

Be a witness to experience rock-n-roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. This true American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get audiences rocking and rolling. There's a whole lotta shakin' going on!

Tickets to "One Night in Memphis" start at $26 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





