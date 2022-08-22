Nuns4Fun Announces Its Fall Schedule

Nuns. Bingo. A New Game Show. Laughter. Goofy Prizes.

Vicki Quade and Nuns4Fun Entertainment have announced their Fall 2022 season will include five of their best loved religious comedies. Shows will be performed every weekend at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

* In September, the featured comedies will be the long-running hits, Late Nite Catechism, which has been called "gloriously funny" and is now in its 29th year in Chicago.

Also in September, Nuns4Fun is bringing back Bible Bingo, a comedy about the Catholic culture of fundraising and bingo. The Chicago Tribune promises "interactive fun." The Chicago Stage Standard calls the show, "A fresh new twist on bingo." New City Chicago raves, "the show is filled with Catholic humor."

* In October, the hit comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games, returns for the Halloween season. "A hilarious Halloween interactive comedy," says Teme Ring of ChicagoNow. "You don't have to be Catholic to love Holy Ghost Bingo. It was an afternoon of comedy, stories, and camaraderie, and an inspiring reminder of the fun to be had when you focus on life's treats."

* In November, the newest comedy game show, Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?, returns for only three weeks. This new show has been highly recommended. "Loosely based on the TV show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? but it's more like, Who Wants to Get Out of Purgatory? "says Around The Town, Chicago.

* In December, Nuns4Fun offers its holiday classic, Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night. The comedy has been a fixture in Chicago since 2012. In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible, and a clever re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

All shows at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.

Show times are: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Late Nite Catechism will continue running at 5 p.m., Saturdays.