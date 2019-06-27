Northlight Theatre Opens 45th s]Season with MOTHER OF THE MAID

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, begins its 2019-2020 season with Mother of the Maid, written by Jane Anderson and directed by BJ Jones. Mother of the Maid runs September 12 - October 20, 2019 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8pm.

Isabelle Arc is a hard-working, pious peasant woman with an odd and extraordinary daughter. When adolescent Joan announces she's having visions, her mother isn't quite sure if she should credit the Holy Spirit or teen hormones. But with faith in God and her destiny, Joan sets off to lead the French at war. As she ascends from farm girl to holy martyr, we follow the unexpected perspective of her proud, fierce, and frightened mom in this deeply moving drama about the glories and challenges of raising an exceptional child.

Mother of the Maid features Kate Fry (Isabelle Arc), Kareem Bandealy (Jacques Arc), Hayley Burgess (Monique), Ricardo Gutierrez (Father Gilbert/Chamberlain/ Guard/Scribe), Casey Morris (Pierre Arc), Grace Smith (Joan Arc) and Penelope Walker (Lady of the Court).

The creative team includes Scott Davis (set design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Christine A. Binder (lighting design), Andre Pluess (sound design),Jared Davis (property design). The stage manager is Rita Vreeland.

Schedule: Tuesdays: 7:30pm (September 17 only); Wednesdays: 1:00pm (except October 9); and 7:30pm; Thursdays: 7:30pm; Fridays:8:00pm; Saturdays: 2:30pm (except Sept. 14); and 8:00pm; Sundays: 2:30pm; and 7:00pm (Sept. 15 and Oct. 13 only)

The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skoki.

For tickets call 847.673.6300 or go to northlight.org.

Northlight Theatre aspires to promote change of perspective and encourage compassion by exploring the depth of our humanity across a bold spectrum of theatrical experiences, reflecting our community to the world and the world to our community.

Now in its 45th season, the organization has mounted over 220 productions, including more than 40 world premieres. Northlight has earned 208 Joseph Jefferson Award nominations and 36 Awards, as well as ten Edgerton Foundation for New Play Awards. As one of the area's premier theatre companies, Northlight is a regional magnet for critical and professional acclaim, as well as talent of the highest quality.

Northlight is supported in part by generous contributions from Allstate Insurance; the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; BMO Harris Bank; Henrietta Lange Burk Fund; The Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation; ComEd, An Exelon Company; The Davee Foundation; Edgerton Foundation for New Plays Award; Evanston Community Foundation; Full Circle Foundation; Illinois Arts Council, a state agency; Kirkland & Ellis Foundation; The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Melvoin Award for Playwriting; Modestus Bauer Foundation; National Endowment for the Arts; Niles Township; NorthShore University HealthSystems; The Offield Family Foundation; The Pauls Foundation; PNC Bank; Room & Board; Sanborn Family Foundation; Dr. Scholl Foundation; The Shubert Foundation, Inc.; The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust; The Sullivan Family Foundation; and Tom Stringer Design Partners.

Northlight Theatre is proud to be part of the 2019 Year of Chicago Theatre, presented by the City of Chicago and the League of Chicago Theatres. To truly fall in love with Chicago, you must go to our theatres. This is where the city bares its fearless soul. Home to a community of creators, risk-takers, and big hearts, Chicago theatre is a hotbed for exciting new work and hundreds of world premieres every year. From Broadway musicals to storefront plays and improv, there's always a seat waiting for you at one of our 200+ theatres.





