Nick Colletti, Mekki Leeper & More Are Coming to The Den Theatre

Catch Mekki Leeper and special guest Holmes, followed by an exclusive screening of the independently-made short comedy film, Fintech, plus more.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

The Den Theatre has revealed new upcoming shows including Mekki Leeper and special guest Holmes, followed by an exclusive screening of the independently-made short comedy film, Fintech, on Thursday October, 9, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.; and comedian Nick Colletti performing on Thursday December, 14 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Mekki Leeper presents: Fintech: Film Screening + Live Standup w/ special guest Holmes

October 9, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.

Mekki Leeper is a Middle Eastern-American comedian from Philadelphia, currently living in Los Angeles. He can most recently be seen in a  hit FreeVee show, for which he also received an  Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for A Comedy Series.

He wrote on Twitch’s first semi-scripted show on the platform, 2 Joysticks and a Couch. His Comedy Central digital special Control Room is streaming now. His standup has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Just For Laughs: New Faces, Comedy Central’s Up Next, Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring and he was named a Comedian You Should Know by Vulture. He wrote for the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner, and Crooked Media’s Lovett or Leave It. He’s performed at Just for Laughs, Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and headlines clubs around the country.

An evening of stand-up with Mekki Leeper and Holmes, followed by an exclusive screening of the independently-made short comedy film, Fintech. Fintech is a workplace comedy about two tech bros running their company into the ground. Written and directed by Mekki Leeper. Starring Zack Fox, Holmes, Mekki Leeper and more. Runtime: 37 minutes

Nick Colletti

December 14, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets: $22 - $40

With his natural charm and raw talent, Nick Colletti is quickly emerging as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic and sought-after comedians and personalities. As a stand-up, Nick tours across the country performing at numerous sold out venues. Colletti stars as “Duncan” in a smash hit faux-reality show which centers on four best friends as they navigate life in Simi Valley. Online, Colletti has developed a massive fan base where he often posts videos and interacts with his 1M+ followers combined between Instagram and TikTok. Nick currently resides in Pittsburgh, PA.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit Click Here.
 




