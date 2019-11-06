National Ballet Theatre of Odessa to Perform ROMEO & JULIET at Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Introduce your family to the wonder and spectacle of dance when the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, presents one of the greatest classical ballets of all time, Romeo and Juliet, Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

Watch in awe as 55 of Ukraine's brightest and most talented ballet stars perform the most passionate and romantic love story of our time, William Shakespeare's tale of tragic love, set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev.

This full-scale production from National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine, presented one-time-only, marks the company's return to Chicago after delighting Paramount audiences last season with their magical production of Swan Lake.

But never was there a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo. Don't miss Shakespeare's beloved story of two star-crossed lovers, told through the magic of live ballet. Tickets are $35-$65. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You