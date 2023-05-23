Nat Zegree to Perform THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL at Marriott Theatre in July

Nat takes audiences on a musical journey like no other, backed up by the Chicago-based pop rock powerhouse band The Oh Boys!

By:
Back by popular demand after previous SOLD OUT engagements! The Jeff Award-winning star of Marriott Theatre’s MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is back with an ALL NEW concert event charting the development of rock & roll in the 1940s and 50s. With his signature charm and one of a kind talent, Nat takes audiences on a musical journey like no other, backed up by the Chicago-based pop rock powerhouse band The Oh Boys!; on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, July 18 at 1 pm. The performances will take place at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Single tickets are $60.00, plus taxes and fees, and are available at tickets.marriottheatre.com by phone at 847-634-0200, or at the Marriott Theatre Box Office.

Nat Zegree

has been playing piano since he was 3 years old. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nat performs one man shows and concerts across the country. Nat is also a writer/composer and recording artist. His original album FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL is available on iTunes! He has written three original musicals with writing partner Eric Holmes. He has played Jerry Lee Lewis in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET for over 300 performances, including Hunter Foster’s productions at Papermill Playhouse and Ogunquit Playhouse (2015, 2016) for which he received a BroadwayWorld award. He played Mozart in a live music production of AMADEUS at Flat Rock Playhouse (2017) and his voice has been heard as a virtual singer for the Broadway hit DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Follow Nat on Facebook and Instagram at @natzegree. Thanks to Momma, Nicolosi and Co, E and E, and Giordano’s Pizza, for beating NYC pizza every time.

THE OH BOYS - Zachary Stevenson, Shaun Whitey and Kieran McCabe


The Chicago-based trio the Oh Boys is a vintage-inspired pop rock powerhouse whose songs feature tight harmonies, inventive arrangements, and poignant lyrics. They originally formed in 2018 to reproduce the music and magic of Buddy Holly and The Crickets for the American Blues Theatre production of BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY. When the production closed, the partnership of these three “Crickets” evolved into an original band that they named The Oh Boys in tribute The Crickets’ song. Veterans of the stage, their live show engages and entertains with a sense of humor, spectacle, and spontaneity.




