Nat Zegree To Perform FROM MOZART TO POP CHART Concert On January 21 & 22

Music lovers of all genres - classical, pop, rock, musical theatre and more - will relish the epic journey celebrating the power of music that is Nat Zegree's concert FROM MOZART TO POP CHART.

The Jeff Award-winning star of Marriott Theatre's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will bring new life to music's greatest moments, from the days of Mozart to Jerry Lee Lewis himself; on Friday, January 21 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 22 at 2 pm. The performances will take place in Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Nat Zegree has been playing piano since he was 3 years old. A native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Nat performs one man shows and concerts across the country. Nat is also a writer/composer and recording artist. His original album "Fly More Than You Fall' is available on iTunes! He has written three original musicals with writing partner Eric Holmes.

He has played Jerry Lee Lewis in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET for over 300 performances, including Hunter Foster's productions at Papermill Playhouse and Ogunquit Playhouse (2015, 2016), for which he received a BroadwayWorld award. He played Mozart in a live music production of Amadeus at Flat Rock Playhouse (2017) and his voice has been heard as a virtual singer for the Broadway hit DEAR EVAN HANSEN.