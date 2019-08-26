NYC's Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Presents THE FEMME FATALE

New York City's, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents, The Femme Fatale an evening of music and dance paying homage to fierce females. This show blends a variety of acts and genres including jazz music, musical theatre, circus arts, drag, and burlesque to fully capture the beauty, strength, and intellect of the female dynamic. To quote theatre critic DB Frick from Stagebiz.com, "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, is a high energy modern cabaret act run by women who know what they are doing."

The Femme Fatale cast features choreography and direction by Bridget Bose and Andrea Palesh, music arrangements by music director Vincent Ester, and seven company members including: Melissa Becker, Bridget Bose, Melissa Buriak, Katarina Lott, Andrea Palesh, Kayla Radomski, and Jesse Wintermute.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "The Femme Fatale" plays Stage 773 Thrust Theater (1225 W. Belmont, Chicago IL) on Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 at 7:30pm and 10pm and Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2pm. There is a $35 - $50 cover charge. $25 tickets available for students and seniors. Show content suitable for ages 13+. Tickets and information are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The ladies have since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize and Bimini, Bahamas. For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

Lukaba Productions was formed in 2002 as the parent company to oversee a number of long-running theatrical productions including The Cupid Players and the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival. Launched in 1999, The Cupid Players now perform the longest-running musical sketch comedy in Chicago, Cupid Has a Heart On. In January 2002, Creative Director, Brian Posen, launched the first Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, which now annually hosts over 1,000 artists performing close to 200 shows. In 2007 Lukaba Productions staff members Brian Posen, Brian Peterlin, Jill Valentine along with founding Board members Chuck Jesser, Alex Meyer and Laura Michaud, began searching for a home for their productions and to create an artistic utopia by hosting many of the city's itinerant theater companies. In May 2010, Lukaba Productions took over the management of the Theatre Building Chicago with the aim of growing and supporting Chicago's artistic community. In the fall of 2011, the building completed an extensive renovation and Lukaba Productions began doing business as Stage 773. Today, the complex houses two 148-seat theaters - (one proscenium style, the other a thrust); an 80-seat black box; and a 70-seat cabaret. Our four theaters host over 70,000 guests and 5,300 artists each year. We launched the Chicago Women's Funny Festival in 2012 and the Chicago Nerd Comedy Festival in 2013. As of 2017, the complex has been operating for 40 continuous years as a performance facility.





