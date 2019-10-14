NOTHIN' UP MY SLEEVE to Play the Raue Center

Get ready for a magical show filled with fun for the whole family! Children and adults alike will be mystified, dazzled and bamboozled by tricks, illusions and more as "Nothin' Up My Sleeve" celebrates 17 years of family magic fun at Raue Center For The Arts at 7 p.m. on November 2, 2019.

"'Nothing Up My Sleeve' returns to Raue Center with magic that is sure to please all who love tricks and illusions," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Back by return demand, this show always dazzles and leaves audiences wondering 'how did they do that?'"

Co-hosts and co-producers Glenn Chelius and Nino Cruz will once again bring some of the finest magic, juggling and comedy entertainment to the stage, this time with a vaudeville/variety theme. "Nothin' Up My Sleeve" is a family-friendly magic variety show filled with tricks and treats that you won't want to miss!

Raue Center will still be decked out in spooktacular Halloween decorations for the evening, so kids of all ages are encouraged to wear their costumes (nothing too scary, please!) to the show. Guests should also be sure to arrive early to experience all the magic! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the evening will commence with close-up magic in the lobby at 6:15 p.m. before moving to the main stage.

"Nothin' Up My Sleeve" is sponsored by Northwest Herald. Tickets start at $17 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Proceeds of this magic variety show will benefit Raue Center.





