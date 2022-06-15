NORTHSIDE SOUTHSIDE ONESIDE Featuring Dance, Music & More to Take Place at Mayfair Arts Center

Funded by a City of Chicago, Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Project Grant, CHRP will host Northside Southside Oneside, a series of monthly events at the new Mayfair Arts Center starting May 15 and running through October 16 featuring more than 20 Chicago-based music, dance and visual artists in free classes and informal performances.

North Side South Side One Side will feature 3 to 4 different dance and music companies along with visual artists and food at the Mayfair Arts Center. Each Sunday afternoon event will include 6 free introductory classes and a collaborative, free and affordable performance featuring at least three ensembles.

June 19: Ramya Ravi, Najwa Dance Corps and Stone Soup Rhythms

July 31: Pharez Whited Quartet, Ballet 5:8 and Joel Hall Dancers

Aug 21: Zenzile Fatou, Movement Revolution Dance Crew, SilDance/AcroDanza

Sept18: Ensemble Espanol Spanish Dance Theater, Ayodele Drum and Dance, Ishti Collective

Oct 16: South Chicago Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

North Side, South Side, One Side will help to establish and grow new roots for CHRP's Mayfair Arts Center; provide an affordable platform and base of operations for independent artists and other small to midsize dance and music companies based on the South Side; introduce the new MAC to children, teens, adults, and elders from Calumet Heights and surrounding neighborhoods so that they can engage in lifelong learning opportunities and earn the health and wellness benefits accrued through participation in the arts; be an economic development center for the South Side by helping independent artists and small companies generate earned income; continue to refine and share this model of collective artistic practice, economic development, and peaceful coexistence.