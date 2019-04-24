Music Theater Works Seeks Teens for Summer Youth Production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING.

Music Theater Works is currently auditioning teens for the summer youth production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING. Rehearsals are June 13 through 28, at the Music Theater Works rehearsal center, 516 4th Street in Wilmette. The free public performance on Saturday, June 29, at 7:30 pm, is at Cahn Auditorium in Evanston.

Each role will be individually cast based on auditions. Teens 13 to 18 will present the Broadway classic with professional costumes, sound and lighting.

Cost is $1325 per student. A $50 audition fee is due with registration, which will be applied to the cost if child is cast. If child is not cast, the $50 will be refunded. If child is cast and does not accept the role, the audition fee will not be refunded. Scholarships are available, based on need.

Director/choreographer is Caryn Ott Hillman, musical director is Christopher Richard and stage manager is Anya Plotkin, all veterans of previous Music Theater Works youth productions of ANYTHING GOES, CANDIDE, MY FAIR LADY, SOUTH PACIFIC and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.

Register online at www.MusicTheaterWorks.com/summer or call (847) 920-5360.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories