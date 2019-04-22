Music Theater Works Opens Enrollment for 2019 Kids Musical Theater Summer Workshops

Music Theater Works is now accepting enrollments for the 2019 Musical Theater Summer Workshop. Young people ages 8 to 13 will learn singing, dancing and acting in preparation for a free public performance, where family and friends are invited to watch them perform a mini-musical. No experience or audition required, and everyone gets a part.

Five separate one-week workshops will be offered in 2019, each based on a popular musical. Each workshop is Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, at the Music Theater Works rehearsal studio, 516 4th Street in Wilmette. On Saturday, students present a free public performance.

This year's workshops are:

ANNIE (age 8-13)

July 8-13, 2019

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (age 8-13)

July 15-20, 2019

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (age 8-13)

July 22-27, 2019

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG (age 8-13)

July 29-August 3, 2019

42ND STREET (age 8-13)

August 5-10, 2019

In addition, a teen production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING will be offered for ages 13 to 18, June 13-29. Auditions are required for this program, in which youth rehearse the Broadway classic and present a free public performance with professional costumes, sound and lighting.

The workshop manager is Anya Plotkin, a member of the team that created the Summer Workshop in 2001. She works to create an environment where children develop confidence in a nurturing and fun atmosphere. The workshop director/choreographer is Caryn Ott Hillman. Musical director is Christopher Richard.

Workshop classes are held at the Music Theater Works rehearsal center, 516 4th Street in Wilmette. The fee is $425 per student per workshop ($1325 for HOW TO SUCCEED youth production). Scholarships are available, based on need.

Register online at www.MusicTheaterWorks.com/summer or call (847) 920-5360.





