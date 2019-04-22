STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE
Music Theater Works Opens Enrollment for 2019 Kids Musical Theater Summer Workshops

Apr. 22, 2019  

Music Theater Works is now accepting enrollments for the 2019 Musical Theater Summer Workshop. Young people ages 8 to 13 will learn singing, dancing and acting in preparation for a free public performance, where family and friends are invited to watch them perform a mini-musical. No experience or audition required, and everyone gets a part.

Five separate one-week workshops will be offered in 2019, each based on a popular musical. Each workshop is Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, at the Music Theater Works rehearsal studio, 516 4th Street in Wilmette. On Saturday, students present a free public performance.

This year's workshops are:

ANNIE (age 8-13)

July 8-13, 2019

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (age 8-13)

July 15-20, 2019

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (age 8-13)

July 22-27, 2019

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG (age 8-13)

July 29-August 3, 2019

42ND STREET (age 8-13)

August 5-10, 2019

In addition, a teen production of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING will be offered for ages 13 to 18, June 13-29. Auditions are required for this program, in which youth rehearse the Broadway classic and present a free public performance with professional costumes, sound and lighting.

The workshop manager is Anya Plotkin, a member of the team that created the Summer Workshop in 2001. She works to create an environment where children develop confidence in a nurturing and fun atmosphere. The workshop director/choreographer is Caryn Ott Hillman. Musical director is Christopher Richard.

Workshop classes are held at the Music Theater Works rehearsal center, 516 4th Street in Wilmette. The fee is $425 per student per workshop ($1325 for HOW TO SUCCEED youth production). Scholarships are available, based on need.

Register online at www.MusicTheaterWorks.com/summer or call (847) 920-5360.



