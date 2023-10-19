Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9

family concert with live music & dance
The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual performance Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.
The Music Institute's Ensemble-in-Residence Quintet Attacca and guests Braeburn Brass team up with Dance Chicago in a family-friendly, one-hour version of The Nutcracker that alternates between Tchaikovsky's original score and the jazz version by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. An interactive musical instrument petting zoo for children takes place between the two performances.
“This is a Nutcracker like no other. The program features a unique combination of the classical and jazz scores for this holiday classic, and in between, families can have fun trying out different instruments and explore options for music instruction with our respected faculty,” said Music Institute President and CEO Mark George.
Duke It Out! Nutcracker takes place Saturday, December 9
at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall,
1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $15, available at nicholsconcerthall.org
or by phone at 847.448.8326.
Livestream viewing is available at $49 for the season,
$15 per event at nichols-concert-hall.ticketleap.com.
All programming is subject to change.
Recommended For You