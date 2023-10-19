Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual performance Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.



The Music Institute's Ensemble-in-Residence Quintet Attacca and guests Braeburn Brass team up with Dance Chicago in a family-friendly, one-hour version of The Nutcracker that alternates between Tchaikovsky's original score and the jazz version by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. An interactive musical instrument petting zoo for children takes place between the two performances.



“This is a Nutcracker like no other. The program features a unique combination of the classical and jazz scores for this holiday classic, and in between, families can have fun trying out different instruments and explore options for music instruction with our respected faculty,” said Music Institute President and CEO Mark George.

Nichols Concert Hall Presents 2023–24 season continues

December 16: Tammy McCann: A Jazz Christmas with Fareed Haque and more

January 14: 21st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Concert—FREE EVENT

February 24: Imani Winds “Black and Brown, a celebration of composers of color”

March 6: Curtis on Tour with Music Institute alumnus violinist Benjamin Beilman and more

March 23: Titus Underwood “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

April 27: Time for Three



For more information, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.

Duke It Out! Nutcracker takes place Saturday, December 9

at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall,

1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

Tickets are $15, available at nicholsconcerthall.org

or by phone at 847.448.8326.

Livestream viewing is available at $49 for the season,

$15 per event at nichols-concert-hall.ticketleap.com.

All programming is subject to change.