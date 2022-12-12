Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 12, 2022 Â 

Music Institute Hosts MUSICAL PETTING ZOOS, January 8â€“22

The Music Institute of Chicago invites musicians of all ages and abilities who may be interested in private or group class music instruction to open houses in January in Chicago, Evanston, Winnetka, and Lake Forest.

The open houses will include free musical petting zoos where visitors can get a hands-on opportunity to try a variety of instruments, talk to faculty and campus staff, learn more about various lesson and class options, and take advantage of exclusive discount offers. Rolling admission is available for private instruction, and spring semester group classes begin January 30, 2023.

Dates, times, and locations are:

Sunday, January 8, 1-3 p.m.

Winnetka Campus, 300 Green Bay Road

Saturday, January 14, 1-3 p.m.

Lake Forest Campus, 40 East Old Mill Road

Saturday, January 21, 2-4 p.m.

Downtown Chicago, Gratz Center, 126 E. Chestnut Street

Sunday, January 22, 1-3 p.m.

Evanston East Campus, 1490 Chicago Avenue

The nationally recognized Music Institute of Chicagoâ€¯Community Music School offers private music instruction, group classes, musicianship, chamber music, and orchestral programs to thousands of students of all ages and abilities each year. In addition to exceptional classical training, special program areas include Early Childhood Music Education (Musikgarten), Musical Theater, Jazz Studies, Roots & Rock, Adult Studies, and an extensiveâ€¯Suzuki program including the Chicago Suzuki Institute each summer. Music Institute teachers, nearly 200 in number, represent some of the region's finest educators and performers. Instruction is available at multiple locations from Chicago to Lake Forest.

For the Music Institute's most updated protocols regarding COVID-19, please visit musicinst.org/mic-covid-19-information-updates.

The Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, and valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities. Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resource and helps to ensure music is available to everyone. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across eight Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, and Winnetka, as well as online. In addition, the Music Institute brings music education, arts curriculum integration, professional development, and music performance and engagement opportunities to thousands in the Chicago area; offers scholarship opportunities to students in its Community School and its Academy, a nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players; and (pre-pandemic) welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, master classes, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.

For information, visit musicinst.org.


Steve Cochrans NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center Photo
Steve Cochran's NYE Comedy Show Comes to Raue Center
Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of Steve Cochran's New Year's Eve Comedy Show at 3 p.m. on December 31, 2022.
Chicago Tap Theatre Announces Promotion of Sterling Harris and Molly Smith Photo
Chicago Tap Theatre Announces Promotion of Sterling Harris and Molly Smith
Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT), now celebrating its 20th anniversary season, is proud to announce that Sterling Harris (he/him/his) has been promoted to a new position, artistic associate, at Chicago Tap Theatre. CTT Company Member and Production Manager Molly Smith (they/them/theirs) assumes the role of rehearsal director vacated by Harris. They come to the organization with years of experience teaching, performing and choreographing.
Review: BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Review: BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
What did our critic think of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company? Steppenwolf presents a new twist on the well-trod territory of the dysfunctional family drama with Vichet Chumâ€™s BALD SISTERS. As far as dysfunctional families go, too, the family in BALD SISTERS doesnâ€™t have the most baggage. That said, Chumâ€™s characters still have plenty to contend with as sisters Him and Sophea mourn the loss of their mother. The play is a meditation on the circle of life, but I appreciate that BALD SISTERS is an exercise in subtlety as far as family dramas go. As a result, some of Chumâ€™s scenes meander and donâ€™t seem to have a purpose within the context of the play, but I like that BALD SISTERS has themes that wash over audiences rather than hit them over the head.
What You Need to Know About THE FACTOTUM World Premiere at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
What You Need to Know About THE FACTOTUM World Premiere at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Opera gets a dramatic remix by Lyric Opera of Chicago with the world premiere of the new soul operaÂ The FactotumÂ created byÂ Will LivermanÂ andÂ DJ King Rico, presented at Chicagoâ€™s Harris Theater for five performances, February 3â€“12, 2023.

