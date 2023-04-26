Music Institute Chorale Presents THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE SHOW BUSINESS, June 4

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale, conducted by Daniel Wallenberg with Gregory Shifrin on piano, concludes its 2022-23 season with "There's No Business Like Show Business" Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream. Admission is free.



The program features choruses, ensembles, and arias from the operas Carmen, Cosi Fan Tutte, The Bartered Bride, Acis and Galatea, Mosè in Egitto, and Traviata, along with selections from Broadway musicals Annie Get Your Gun, Funny Girl, Music Man, Candide, The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Henry and Mudge, and Guys and Dolls. Joining the Chorale are Music Institute Voice Department faculty Angela De Venuto, Ingrid Mikolajczyk, and Barbara Martin, along with guest singer Simon R. Tiffin.

The Chorale also invites participants for a Sing-Along, featuring Vivaldi's Gloria, Mozart's Regina Coell, and Bach's Cantata BWV 131. Rehearsals take place July 5, 12, 18, and 25, with the performance Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall.



The Chorale holds ongoing auditions. Anyone interested in scheduling an audition time or further information may contact Campus Director Patrick O'Malley, 847.905.1500 ext. 100.

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale is a community chorus that provides an opportunity for adult singers with prior experience to study and perform the best in sacred and secular choral music. Now in its 34th year, the Chorale has one continuing goal: to perform the finest sacred and secular choral music with the highest of standards in a community setting. Under the leadership of Conductor Daniel Wallenberg, the Chorale has developed a wide range of repertoire, including motets, madrigals, part-songs, folk songs, and larger choral-orchestral works by Bach, Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart, Duruflé, and many others. Throughout the years, the Chorale has collaborated with local choirs and symphony orchestras and has produced two fully costumed Elizabethan madrigal dinners. In addition, the Chorale has collaborated several times with the Music Institute's voice faculty for concerts of opera and Broadway music.



The Music Institute of Chicago leads people toward a lifelong engagement with music through unparalleled teaching, exceptional performances, and valuable service initiatives that educate, inspire, and build strong, healthy communities. Since its founding in 1931, the Music Institute's commitment to innovation, access, and excellence has served as an important community resource and helps to ensure music is available to everyone. Each year, the Music Institute provides personalized music instruction to more than 1,500 students, regardless of age, level of experience, or financial means, across eight Community Music School locations in Chicago, Downers Grove, Evanston, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, and Winnetka, as well as online. In addition, the Music Institute brings music education, arts curriculum integration, professional development, and music performance and engagement opportunities to thousands in the Chicago area; offers scholarship opportunities to students in its Community School and its Academy, a nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players; and (pre-pandemic) welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for performances, master classes, and special events at Nichols Concert Hall.



For information, visit musicinst.org.