Mundelein Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Performances take place October 16-18.

Mundelein Theatre will present an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare in the Mundelein High School Stadium. Performances take place October 16-18.

Tickets are on sale now, and are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Click here to purchase tickets.

The war is over. Don Pedro (Prince of Aragon), with his followers Benedick and Claudio, visits Leonata (Duchess of Messina), mother of Hero and aunt of Beatrice. Claudio falls in love with Hero and their marriage is agreed upon. Beatrice and Benedick despise love, but others plot to make them fall in love with each other.

One of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, it combines elements of robust hilarity and witty comic banter with more serious meditations on honor, shame, and politics. Special performance by the Mundelein Theatre Shakespeare Slam Team, as they perform their 5-minute devised piece based on the words from Hamlet.

Learn more at https://www.d120.org/activities/performing-arts/theatre/.

