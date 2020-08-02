Moving Bench Theatre Announces Cast For Upcoming Virtual Production CONNECTION ERROR

Moving Bench Theatre has announced the cast for their upcoming virtual production of CONNECTION ERROR by Jenilee Houghton. Directed by Chris Causer, CONNECTION ERROR explores the need for genuine human interaction amid the sea of disconnects that fill our days while we try to maneuver the current technological landscape. Told through a series of digital vignettes, the streaming-play explores the interwoven relationships of five people and the ripple effect of their virtual encounters.

The cast features Akanksha Cruczynski, Simran Deokule, Gabriel Fries, Dana Macel and Christie Chiles Twillie.

CONNECTION ERROR will be streaming on YouTube starting at the beginning of September. Follow Moving Bench Theatre on Facebook for more details and information.

