More True Stories Return to Short Story Theatre Next Month

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park. Tickets are $10 at the door. The show often sells out, so advance reservations are suggested: nancy@shortstorytheatre.com.

Paul Teodo, multiple Moth Story Slam and Grand Slam Winner, shares how the lessons of a terrifying childhood experience later save his life when he’s hitchhiking as a young man and meets “A Very Dangerous Person.”

Highland Park resident Judy Yacker, recalls a memorable adventure when she was eight years old on a family vacation to Florida. Her story: “How I Got My Wings.”

Highwood man about town, Bruce Bertucci, tells a story about former Cubs manager, Don Zimmer, in his story “Me and Zim.”

Jan Cook of Chicago, in her story “DNA and Me,” finds out that a little bit of saliva goes a long way.

Bonnie Hillman Shay of Highland Park, doesn’t like living on the edge, certainly not on the edge of a 100-foot vertical drop, as she relates in her story “Sedona Adventures.”

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.”

