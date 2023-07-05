More True Stories Return to Short Story Theatre Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Short Story Theatre presents an evening of five warm, wise and wonderful true stories on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park.  Tickets are $10 at the door. The show often sells out, so advance reservations are suggested: nancy@shortstorytheatre.com.

Paul Teodo, multiple Moth Story Slam and Grand Slam Winner, shares how the lessons of a terrifying childhood experience later save his life when he’s hitchhiking as a young man and meets “A Very Dangerous Person.” 

Highland Park resident Judy Yacker, recalls a memorable adventure when she was eight years old on a family vacation to Florida.  Her story: “How I Got My Wings.”

Highwood man about town, Bruce Bertucci, tells a story about former Cubs manager, Don Zimmer, in his story “Me and Zim.”

Jan Cook of Chicago, in her story “DNA and Me,” finds out that a little bit of saliva goes a long way.  

Bonnie Hillman Shay of Highland Park, doesn’t like living on the edge, certainly not on the edge of a 100-foot vertical drop, as she relates in her story “Sedona Adventures.”

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form.  Co-founder and Producer Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences.  Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.” 

For more information and for guidelines for submission:  Click Here.




