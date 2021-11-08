Midsommer Flight Presents TWELFTH NIGHT December 3 at Lincoln Park Conservatory

Midsommer Flight's perennial holiday production of TWELFTH NIGHT will return in December, in a new immersive "choose-your-own-path" concept to be directed by Kristina McCloskey and associate directed by Stephanie Mattos.

Audiences will follow performers promenade-style from scene to scene over the entirety of the Conservatory, often having to choose which characters to follow or plot points to see. The press opening will be Friday, December 3 at 7:30 pm.



McCloskey's staging will prove an exhilarating and illuminating way to enjoy the multiple plots of Shakespeare's comedy. She says "So much of TWELFTH NIGHT'S humor comes from the wild swings from silly to serious. By choosing which characters to follow, audiences can enjoy the wide range of experiences as the characters would live them, meaning they will have only the perspectives of the characters they are following. Plots, secrets, and surprises will run amok - until the final scene when all is revealed and resolved.

'I love presenting our audience with choices, and I love when those choices have consequences. Audience members who come to see this show with family or friends may make different choices, and then get to reunite at the end and share their experiences -- that, in my opinion, is the best part about immersive theatre. You may end up 'washed ashore' with Viola, or maybe you see a moment in mourning with Olivia. Orsino could send you along with Viola to deliver a message, or you may be invited to a secret late-night party hosted by Sir Toby. In this staging, you will get to explore Illyria in a very real way."

Another benefit to this immersive, promenade staging will be the chance to enjoy the beauty of the full conservatory, unlike the company's previous productions which were staged in the Conservatory's show room. The production will again include the original music by Elizabeth Rentfro and Alex Mauney with additional composition by Grant Brown, Caroline Kidwell, and Lexy Hope Weixel.

The cast includes John Payne (they/them, Viola), Amy Malcom (she/her, Olivia), Polley Cooney (they/them, Orsino), Caroline Kidwell (she/her, Feste), Sonia Goldberg (she/her, they/them, Malvolio), Audrey Napoli (she/her, Sebastian and Understudy for Viola), Grant Brown (he/him, Sir Toby Belch and Understudy for Orsino), Tatiana Pavela (she/her, Maria and Understudy for Olivia), Lexy Hope Weixel (they/them, Sir Andrew Aguecheek and Understudy for Sir Toby Belch), Izis Mollinedo (she/her, they/them, Antonio and Understudy for Feste), Jillian Leff (she/her, Ensemble), Kristen Alesia (she/her, Ensemble and Understudy for Malvolio), Kathleen Mitchell (she/her, Ensemble Swing and Understudy for Antonio and Sir Andrew), Jack Bowes (they/them, Ensemble Swing and Understudy for Sebastian and Maria).

The production staff is Kristina McCloskey (she/her, they/them, Director), Stephanie Mattos (she/her, Associate Director), Cindy Moon (she/her, Costume Designer), Nina D'Angier (she/her, they/them, Scenic and Props Designer), Elizabeth Rentfro (she/her, Music Director), Meredith Ernst (she/her, Text Captain), Hannah Beehler (she/her, Stage Manager), Amy Rappa (she/her, they/them, Assistant Stage Manager) and Jacob Shaffer (he/him, Assistant Stage Manager, Thomas Russell (he/him they/them, Fight Director), Jyreika Guest (she/her, Intimacy Director), Ben F. Locke (he/she/they, Casting Director), Beth Wolf (she/her, Producing Artistic Director), Dylan Roberts (he/him, COVID Safety Officer).

Directors Kristina McCloskey and Stephanie Mattos are thrilled to be working with this cast and production team, who will bring their varied identities and lived experiences to create an entirely unique, new version of TWELFTH NIGHT.



Attendance will be limited to 30 persons per performance and as spaces are typically quick to fill up for the three-weekend run, advance reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are being taken at www.midsommerflight.com, and standby lists are kept to ensure all spaces are utilized.

Audience members must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask throughout the performance. All cast and crew are vaccinated and will be masked backstage; actors will be unmasked while they are actively performing.



More information on the production can be found at https://www.midsommerflight.com.