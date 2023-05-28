Metropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming Announced

Urinetown will run August 5 – 8, 2023.

By:
Metropolis has announced its 2023 School of the Performing Arts high school production, in addition to SOPA 2023 summer programming and 2023/2024 programming.

 

Lauren Boult, Director of Education at Metropolis, remarks on the upcoming SOPA season, “The performing arts are home. We are already seeing our students take bigger risks, making bolder choices, and even laughing a little louder than they were before in our classrooms and on our stage since returning fully to in-person programming. Our programs allow students to work with professionals in the industry to develop their skills and display them on an actual theatre stage. SOPA offers this opportunity to students of all ages, abilities, and economic backgrounds in our communities.”

 

Metropolis School of the Performing Arts 2023 Summer Camps

 

LITTLE LIGHTS UP! (Ages 4 – 5)

 

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

By Laura Numeroff

June 19 – 30

Performance July 1

Cost: $285

 

Green Eggs and Ham

By Dr. Seuss

July 17 –28

Performance July 29

Cost: $285

 

Never Let a Unicorn Scribble

By Diane Alber

August 7 – 18

Performance August 19

Cost: $285

 

 

LIGHTS UP! (Entering Grades 1 – 3 in Fall 2023)

 

Willy Wonka Kids

By Roald Dahl

June 26 – July 14

Performances July 14 & 15

Cost $450

 

Seussical Kids

By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

July 24 – August 11

Performances August 11 & 12

 

Cost: $450

 

CURTAINS UP! (Entering Grades 4 – 8 in Fall 2023)

 

Willy Wonka Jr.

By Roald Dahl

June 12 – 30

Performances July 1

Cost: $650

 

Seussical Jr.

By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

July 10 – July 28

Performances July 29

 

Cost: $650

 

 

Metropolis School of the Performing Arts 2023 Warmup Camps

 

LIGHTS UP! WARMUP CAMPS

Entering Grades 1 – 3 in Fall 2023

 

Food Frenzy Warmup Camp

June 19 – 23

Performance June 23

Corresponding Performance Camp: Willy Wonka Kids

Cost $200

 

Creative Creatures Warmup Camp

July 17 – 21

Performance July 21

Corresponding Performance Camp: Seussical Kids

Cost $200

 

 

Metropolis School of the Performing Arts 2023 High School Production

 

Urinetown

August 5 – 8, 2023

Music & Lyrics by Mark Hollman

Book & Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Directed by Abby Vombrack

Tickets $15

 

A side-splitting sendup of greed, love, and revolution (and musicals!) in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides they have had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

 

Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office at (847) 5757-2121, or through Click Here.

 

Registration for fall 2023 Classes will begin in July, 2023. Registration for spring 2024 Classes and summer 2024 Camps will be available between November and December, 2023. For questions please contact the School of the Performing Arts: call (847) 577-5982 ext. 221 or email sopa@metropolisarts.com.

 

Metropolis School of the Performing Arts 2023/24 Season and Educational Programming

 

SHOWS AND EVENTS

 

Urinetown

August 5 – 8, 2023

 

Fall Production, TBA

November 9 – 11, 2023

 

Holiday Cabaret

Sunday, December 10, 2023

 

Spring Production, TBA

April 18 – 29, 2024

 

 

CLASSES, PRIVATE LESSONS, & CAMPS

 

Fall 2023

Private Lessons: August 21 – December 16, 2023

Group Classes: September 5 – December 16, 2023

 

Winter 2023

Camp: December 27 – 29, 2023

 

Spring 2024

Private Lessons: January 8 – May 11, 2024

Group Classes: January 27 – May 11, 2024

Spring Camp: March 25 – 29, 2024

 

Summer 2024

Camps: June 10 – August 2024

 

 

ABOUT SOPA

Click Here enriches the lives of thousands of students ranging from toddlers to seniors. Metropolis curates arts curriculum for students of all ages and abilities including those with special and different needs. SOPA's programming focuses on multiple performing arts disciplines including musical theatre, drama, music, improvisation, dance, and more. SOPA's Community Engagement programs bring the arts to other organizations that work with senior citizens, students with disabilities, displaced youth, and more. Metropolis proudly holds a mindset of "arts for all" when creating programming for the community both inside of the Metropolis building and out in the surrounding neighborhoods.

 

ABOUT METROPOLIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Metropolis is a not-for-profit arts and education organization. Led by Artistic Director Brendan Ragan and Executive Director Brookes Ebetsch, the theater offers inspirational live entertainment, imaginative arts education, and impactful community partnerships, delivering artistic excellence, shared multi-generational connections, and inclusive experiences that engage the community.

 

By creating a space of belonging for the Metropolis' broad and diverse community, the organization is actively building a community of patrons, students, supporters, artists, and staff through strengthening and nurturing the relationship between the artistic community and the organization that cultivates lifelong appreciation and involvement in the arts.

 

As an arts and community hub dedicated to the vibrancy of equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, the Metropolis School of the Performing curates arts and theater curricula for students ages two – 65+ through a variety of educational programming.

 

Metropolis was founded in 2000, and in January 2005, the Village of Arlington Heights purchased the Metropolis theater space, a portion of the lobby (now known as the Whisler Family Lobby), second-floor classrooms, and a dance studio, 13 music studios, and administrative offices. This promising partnership reinforces Performing Arts at Metropolis' proud leadership role in the community and the community's great expectations of the institution, which Metropolis will continue to strive to meet and surpass. All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical arts and education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.




Recommended For You