Metropolis School Of Performing Arts to Present URINETOWN; 2023/2024 Programming Announced

Metropolis has announced its 2023 School of the Performing Arts high school production, in addition to SOPA 2023 summer programming and 2023/2024 programming.
Lauren Boult, Director of Education at Metropolis, remarks on the upcoming SOPA season, “The performing arts are home. We are already seeing our students take bigger risks, making bolder choices, and even laughing a little louder than they were before in our classrooms and on our stage since returning fully to in-person programming. Our programs allow students to work with professionals in the industry to develop their skills and display them on an actual theatre stage. SOPA offers this opportunity to students of all ages, abilities, and economic backgrounds in our communities.”
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
By Laura Numeroff
June 19 – 30
Performance July 1
Cost: $285
Green Eggs and Ham
By Dr. Seuss
July 17 –28
Performance July 29
Cost: $285
Never Let a Unicorn Scribble
By Diane Alber
August 7 – 18
Performance August 19
Cost: $285
Willy Wonka Kids
By Roald Dahl
June 26 – July 14
Performances July 14 & 15
Cost $450
Seussical Kids
By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
July 24 – August 11
Performances August 11 & 12
Cost: $450
Willy Wonka Jr.
By Roald Dahl
June 12 – 30
Performances July 1
Cost: $650
Seussical Jr.
By Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
July 10 – July 28
Performances July 29
Cost: $650
Food Frenzy Warmup Camp
June 19 – 23
Performance June 23
Corresponding Performance Camp: Willy Wonka Kids
Cost $200
Creative Creatures Warmup Camp
July 17 – 21
Performance July 21
Corresponding Performance Camp: Seussical Kids
Cost $200
Urinetown
August 5 – 8, 2023
Music & Lyrics by Mark Hollman
Book & Lyrics by Greg Kotis
Directed by Abby Vombrack
Tickets $15
A side-splitting sendup of greed, love, and revolution (and musicals!) in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides they have had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!
Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office at (847) 5757-2121, or through
Registration for fall 2023 Classes will begin in July, 2023. Registration for spring 2024 Classes and summer 2024 Camps will be available between November and December, 2023. For questions please contact the School of the Performing Arts: call (847) 577-5982 ext. 221 or email sopa@metropolisarts.com.
Urinetown
August 5 – 8, 2023
Fall Production, TBA
November 9 – 11, 2023
Holiday Cabaret
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Spring Production, TBA
April 18 – 29, 2024
Fall 2023
Private Lessons: August 21 – December 16, 2023
Group Classes: September 5 – December 16, 2023
Winter 2023
Camp: December 27 – 29, 2023
Spring 2024
Private Lessons: January 8 – May 11, 2024
Group Classes: January 27 – May 11, 2024
Spring Camp: March 25 – 29, 2024
Summer 2024
Camps: June 10 – August 2024
enriches the lives of thousands of students ranging from toddlers to seniors. Metropolis curates arts curriculum for students of all ages and abilities including those with special and different needs. SOPA's programming focuses on multiple performing arts disciplines including musical theatre, drama, music, improvisation, dance, and more. SOPA's Community Engagement programs bring the arts to other organizations that work with senior citizens, students with disabilities, displaced youth, and more. Metropolis proudly holds a mindset of "arts for all" when creating programming for the community both inside of the Metropolis building and out in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Metropolis is a not-for-profit arts and education organization. Led by Artistic Director Brendan Ragan and Executive Director Brookes Ebetsch, the theater offers inspirational live entertainment, imaginative arts education, and impactful community partnerships, delivering artistic excellence, shared multi-generational connections, and inclusive experiences that engage the community.
By creating a space of belonging for the Metropolis' broad and diverse community, the organization is actively building a community of patrons, students, supporters, artists, and staff through strengthening and nurturing the relationship between the artistic community and the organization that cultivates lifelong appreciation and involvement in the arts.
As an arts and community hub dedicated to the vibrancy of equity, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, the Metropolis School of the Performing curates arts and theater curricula for students ages two – 65+ through a variety of educational programming.
Metropolis was founded in 2000, and in January 2005, the Village of Arlington Heights purchased the Metropolis theater space, a portion of the lobby (now known as the Whisler Family Lobby), second-floor classrooms, and a dance studio, 13 music studios, and administrative offices. This promising partnership reinforces Performing Arts at Metropolis' proud leadership role in the community and the community's great expectations of the institution, which Metropolis will continue to strive to meet and surpass. All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical arts and education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency.
