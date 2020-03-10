Metropolis Performing Arts Centre to Present COMEDY DANCE CHICAGO

Comedy Dance Chicago combines sketch comedy, physical comedy, and dance to tell stories in feel-good and visually-hilarious ways at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 23, 2020.

Comedy Dance Chicago presents their joyful, hilarious, interactive show! Brimming with word play, physical comedy, and good music, you're sure to say "My face hurts from smiling!" See the show Chicago Reader describes as "One of the funniest, most enjoyable hours you'll spend on a [Thursday] night."

Comedy Dance Chicago is a group of comedians and dancers that combines sketch comedy, physical comedy, and dance to tell stories in feel-good and visually-hilarious ways. They've been described as "Modern-day Vaudeville," "Gracefully-stupid," and "Timeless, joyful work!" To learn more, visit www.comedydancechicago.com.

Comedy Dance Chicago will be at Metropolis Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $30. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Comedy Dance Chicago is part of the Comedy Series at Metropolis, an exciting series that brings hilarious performances to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming comedy shows at Metropolis include The April Female Funny Fools Comedy Jam (April 1), Defending the Caveman (April 9-11), The Baby Boomer Show (April 18), and An Evening with Pete Lee (May 2).





