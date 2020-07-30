Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Thanks Donors With LIGHT UP THE HEIGHTS Marquee Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre hosted a socially distanced ribbon cutting ceremony, seated outdoors with the help of local restaurant partners. The event was held to thank their generous donors and celebrate the new Metropolis marquee on the evening of Monday, July 27.

A private ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 on Campbell Street in front of the downtown Arlington Heights performing arts centre. Donors and staff enjoyed a socially distanced outdoor event at three downtown restaurants: Armand's Pizzeria, Mago Grill & Cantina, and Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub. Dessert was generously donated by the Mount Prospect Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Attendees enjoyed a performance by Creole Stomp Duo and words of celebration from Village of Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes, Metropolis Board President Steve Daday, and Metropolis Executive Artistic Director Joe Keefe. Those in attendance included Village of Arlington Heights trustees and staff, Metropolis Board of Directors, Metropolis Executive Operations Director Brookes Ebetsch, and most importantly, Metropolis marquee sign contributors.

Metropolis Development Director Randal Ann Klaproth said, "We were so thrilled to be able to host this celebration in a safe and distanced way during this time. We are so incredibly grateful for the support of our donors who generously contributed to this new outdoor marquee. We were honored to have the opportunity to thank them at this memorable event."

Neil Scheufler, Metropolis Major Gifts Officer, "The new marquee will allow Metropolis to attract and communicate with patrons for years to come. Thanking the donors at this event was the important closing to this transformational project years in the making."

Photo Credit: Something Blue Photography

