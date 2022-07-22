Metropolis Arts Presents FLEETWOOD MAC MANIA

Fleetwood Mac Mania (formerly known as Fleetwood Mix) is a stunning visual and musical tribute to Fleetwood Mac, performing at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre September 2, 2022.

Each veteran player in this tribute band brings their spirit to re-create, with incredible accuracy, the look and feel of Fleetwood Mac. With the solo hits of Stevie Nicks as part of the show, the harmonies, instrumentation and on-stage chemistry has surprised and captivated audiences from coast-to- coast.

Fleetwood Mac Mania has been touring since 2007 and has earned the reputation of being the most authentic sounding Fleetwood Mac tribute band in North America.

The front line of Fleetwood Mac Mania captures the harmonies and chemistry of Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham that made Fleetwood Mac one of the most successful bands of our time. Fleetwood Mac Mania's rhythm section, with their years of world-class experience, holds down the signature Mick Fleetwood and John McVie driving rhythms to perfection - accurately recreating the full intensity of Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac Mania will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00 - 4:00 pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour before show time.

Fleetwood Mac Mania is part of the 2022-2023 Season at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Upcoming shows include Sister Act (through August 27, 2022), Grease: School Version (August 6-9, 2022), KANDER & EBB'S... & ALL THAT JAZZ! (September 9, 2022), and Cabaret (September 15-October 22, 2022).

The supporting sponsor for Fleetwood Mac Mania is Megapixel Pilot.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.