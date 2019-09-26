Mercury Theater Chicago Announces Extension Of SPAMALOT

By popular demand, Mercury Theater Chicago's critically acclaimed production of Monty Python's SPAMALOT will be extended into the fall and winter, with performances now running through December 29. Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT opened on September 8 to rave reviews, with Amanda Finn of NewCity noting "SPAMALOT makes its triumphant return to Chicago, coconuts and all, in a no-holds-barred, good time show." SPAMALOT is directed by Walter L. Stearns, with music direction by Eugene Dizon and choreography by Shanna VanDerwerker.

Catey Sullivan writing for the Chicago Sun Times awarded the production three stars and remarked "SPAMALOT is just as silly, entertaining and worthy as ever," and Sheri Flanders of the Chicago Reader calls SPAMALOT a "comedy master class, combining wit, satire, absurd non-sequiturs, lowbrow humor, slapstick, corny puns, and impeccable comic timing into a dizzying madcap evening, guaranteed to be a rollicking good time!"

"SPAMALOT is a visual feast fit for a king," said Ed Tracy of PicksInSix, "riotously entertaining." In addition to Stearns, Dizon and VanDerwerker, the creative team includes Angela Miller (Set Designer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting Designer), Carl Wahlstrom (Sound Designer) and the Original Broadway Costume Design by Tim Hatley. Kristi J. Martens is the Production Stage Manager assisted by Casie Morell.

SPAMALOT is an irreverent musical of the legend of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail. Spurred on by a plague with a 50% chance of pestilence and famine, Arthur recruits knights to accompany him on his quest in pursuit of the salvation of Camelot, and their own destinies. Along the way they encounter crazy shenanigans including the Lady of the Lake and her Laker Girls, flatulent Frenchmen with flying cows and blood thirsty, killer rabbits.

Created by Eric Idle, John Du Prez and Neil Innes, the Broadway production of SPAMALOT won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The show was originally developed and received its world-premiere in Chicago. Mercury Theater Chicago's production marks it's triumphant return to the city where improvisational comedy began.

SPAMALOT will run through Sunday, December 29. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 8pm, Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Additional shows will be scheduled for Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks. Individual tickets range from $40-$80 and are available online MercuryTheaterChicago.com, over the phone at 773.325.1700, or in person at the Mercury Theater box office at 3745 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago. About Mercury Theater Chicago The beautifully renovated Mercury Theater Chicago is located in the heart of the Southport Corridor at 3745 North Southport Avenue, within a sophisticated neighborhood of restaurants and boutiques just steps from Wrigley Field. A delightful destination, Mercury Theater Chicago is a live-theater seating 290 people, adjoining Venus Cabaret Theater (seating 80). Guests are taken care of from the moment they arrive with valet service and luxe farm-to-table dining at

