Marta and Ani Aznavoorian Perform At Nichols Concert Hall, May 15

The Music Institute of Chicago presents alumnae Marta Aznavoorian, piano, and Ani Aznavoorian, cello, in concert Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.



This performance celebrates Cedille Records' April 2022 release of Gems from Armenia, an album that spotlights music from the Chicago-raised sisters' ancestral homeland and marks the recording debut of their joint ensemble, the Aznavoorian Duo. The program features selections from the CD, including works by Alexander Arutiunian, Arno Babajanian, Aram Khachaturian, Serouj Kradjian, Vache Sharafyan, Avet Terterian, and Komitas Vartabe.



A faculty member in the Music Institute's Piano Department since 1999, Marta is taking on new responsibilities this year as an Artist in Residence. The Artist in Residence position encourages, promotes, and rewards excellence in musicianship and instruction that has a positive impact on student outcomes and acknowledges exceptional contributions of faculty to their academic discipline, the Music Institute, and the community at large. Marta is expanding her ambassadorial work for the Music Institute to support performances, master classes, community outreach, and fundraising activities. The Artist in Residence position at the Music Institute of Chicago held by Marta Aznavoorian is made possible by Jim Stone.



"Marta demonstrates a passion for educating the next generation of musicians and is committed to growing her studio and teaching practice at the Music Institute," said President and CEO Mark George. "Through the creation of this position, the Music Institute is invested in elevating Marta's role as a performing artist and teacher to a standard that reflects the highest distinction."

Marta Aznavoorian, a multiple Grammy-nominated musician, has performed to critical acclaim throughout the world as orchestral soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician. She has appeared as a soloist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony, Aspen Concert Orchestra, The New Millennium Orchestra, San Angelo Symphony, and San Diego Symphony. She is a founding member of the celebrated Lincoln Trio, which has toured throughout the United States, South America, Europe, and Asia.



Ani Aznavoorian is in demand as a soloist and chamber musician and has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, the Tokyo Philharmonic, the Helsinki Philharmonic, the Finnish Radio Symphony, the International Sejong Soloists, the Belgrade Philharmonic, the Juilliard Orchestra, and the Edmonton Symphony. This season marks her 15th year as Principal Cellist with Camerata Pacifica. She has been a faculty member at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana and has served on the faculty of the Great Mountains Music Festival in South Korea.

For concert updates and current COVID policy information about attending events in person, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.